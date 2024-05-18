Person climbing George Washington Bridge causing massive traffic delays

A person who decided to climb one of the George Washington Bridge towers on the New York side has backed up traffic on the interstate thoroughfare.

A Port Authority Police spokesperson said at 11:36 a.m., someone climbed the tower on the south side of the bridge and Port Authority Police are on the scene.

"The vehicle traffic lane immediately adjacent to the south sidewalk is currently closed to police activity," the spokesperson said.

According to 511NJ.org, there are heavy delays heading northbound on the New Jersey Turnpike onto the George Washington Bridge. Interchange 18W to the bridge via the express lanes is backed up one hour and 45 minutes while local lanes are backed up one hour and 27 minutes.

The Port Authority Police spokesperson said they did not have more information regarding the incident.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: George Washington Bridge climber causing massive traffic delays