Person arrested following shots fired incident at Jaylen Griffin vigil

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person has been arrested in connection to an alleged shots fired incident at a memorial for Jaylen Griffin on Monday night, Buffalo police said Tuesday.

One person, identified as 25-year-old Daevon Roberts of Buffalo, is accused of shooting at a car following an altercation at the event, which was at Buffalo’s Central Terminal at Memorial Drive and Sweet Avenue. Police said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

The shots caused damage, including a flat tire. Roberts is further accused of fleeing in a vehicle after the shots were fired. It is unclear if Roberts has any connection to Griffin’s family.

Friends and family had gathered on Monday night to celebrate what would have been Griffin’s 16th birthday. Griffin’s body was discovered at a home on Sheffield Avenue on April 12 after he had been reported missing in August 2020.

Roberts is charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

