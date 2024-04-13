Person armed with knife shot by Outagamie sheriff's deputy, Wisconsin DOJ says

A person is in critical condition after being shot Friday by an Outagamie County sheriff's deputy, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

The agency said deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2800 block of West Prospect Avenue in the town of Grand Chute shortly before 6 p.m. Friday for a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a person with a knife. One deputy deployed a Taser without success while another deputy discharged a firearm, striking the person, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said life-saving measures were performed and the person was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. No law enforcement officers or other members of the public were injured.

Deputies were wearing their body cameras and the DOJ will make the footage available after the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office makes a charging decision.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Person armed with knife shot in Grand Chute by Outagamie deputy