In-person absentee voting begins soon in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Circuit clerk offices in Mississippi will be open starting at 8 a.m. and going through noon Saturday for in-person absentee voting, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

The last day to vote via in-person absentee is March 9.

Circuit clerk offices will be open that Saturday as well from 8 a.m. to noon.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by March 12 and must be received by March 19.

3 Mississippi correctional facilities deemed unconstitutional: USDOJ

To find your circuit clerk’s contact information, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.