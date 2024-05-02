DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Welding Academy instructors and students pose for a photo at the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 33 High School State Welding Contest on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Des Moines.

DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Welding Academy students competed in the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 33 High School State Welding Contest on April 26 in Des Moines. The contest included 87 welders representing schools across the state of Iowa. The competition was SMAW (Shielded Metallic Arc Welding) in all positions on plate as well as Torch Cutting.

Welders representing the VanKirk Academy were:

Kairi Hansen (Woodward-Granger)

Brady Stucker (Woodward-Granger)

Jarron Cook (Ogden)

Isaac Lantz (West Central Valley)

Welding Instructors: Jim VonBehren & Brent Rowe

Kairi Hansen, of Woodward-Granger, participates in the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 33 High School State Welding Contest on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Des Moines.

Thousands of high school students take advantage of Des Moines Area Community College’s Career Advantage offerings each year giving them a jump start on their academic and career goals, while attending tuition-free college courses. With the early start on college, students gain hands-on experience that can lead directly to a degree, diploma, certification, apprenticeship, or a job while saving time and money.

Brady Stucker, of Woodward-Granger, participates in the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 33 High School State Welding Contest on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Des Moines.

Fall semester registration is open. For more information, students are encouraged to visit their high school counselor or contact the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy, 1011 2nd Street, Perry, IA (515-428-8100).

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Perry VanKirk Welding Academy students compete in state welding contest