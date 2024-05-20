Perry Township police ID suspect behind 3 convenience store robberies

PERRY TWP. ‒ The police department has identified a man suspected of multiple armed robberies over the span of three days.

"We extend our gratitude to everyone who provided assistance," police said in their Facebook post on Monday afternoon.

The department had earlier posted a description of the suspect and security camera photographs of him at a store. They asked the public for help identifying and finding him.

Police reported these details about three recent armed robberies at gas stations and convenience stores in the township:

Saturday, Speedway, 4985 Navarre Road SW. At 11:22 p.m., the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

Monday, Circle K, 6341 Navarre Road SW. At 4:01 a.m., the suspect entered with a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. There was an altercation between the suspect and clerk.

Monday, Speedway, 4985 Navarre Road SW. At 4:16 a.m., the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Police Chief Bryan D. Taylor advised businesses to consider the following safety measures:

Enhance security systems: Ensure your security cameras are operational and positioned to cover allentry points and the interior. Consider upgrading to high-definition cameras if possible.

Increase visibility: Keep your business well-lit, both inside and outside. Bright lighting can detercriminals and aid in capturing clear video footage.

Limit cash on hand: Minimize the amount of cash kept in registers. Make frequent cash drops intosecure safes that are not easily accessible.

Employee training: Train employees on how to respond during a robbery, emphasizing theimportance of remaining calm and complying with the robbers’ demands to avoid escalation.

Alarm systems: Ensure your alarm systems are in working order and set them outside of businesshours. Panic buttons can also be a valuable addition for immediate alerting of authorities.

Community vigilance: Report any suspicious activity immediately to local law enforcement. Sharinginformation with neighboring businesses can help create a network of vigilance.

"We are actively investigating these incidents and increasing patrols in affected areas," Taylor wrote in a prepared statement. "We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our business community and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

"We appreciate your cooperation and urge you to stay alert."

