A Perry restaurant fails its routine health inspection. But bounces back with a 100

A Houston County restaurant failed its routine health inspection in May but earned a perfect score during its follow-up inspection six days later.

Shane’s Rib Shack, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Suite H-L, Perry, scored a 66 at its routine inspection May 22. The restaurant received a “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance,” according to what was reported Monday in the Georgia Department of Public Health’s online portal.

The restaurant failed to follow proper reheating and hot holding procedures on a batch of pulled pork and did not have a consistent date marking procedure in place to ensure that foods are not served beyond seven days, according to the inspection report.

A “U” for :unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

Other violations dealt with issues such as a mop and mop bucket blocking access to a hand-washing sink. The paper towel dispenser was empty at another hand-washing sink.

The restaurant scored a 100 at its required followup inspection May 28, earning an “A” for food safety excellence.

Environmental health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores of 69 and below considered failing. Follow-up inspections are required when a restaurant fails its routine inspection and generally take place within 10 days.

An “A” is given for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.”

Meanwhile, most Houston County restaurants, bars, coffee shops and food trucks earned “A’s” on their routine inspections in May, with multiple establishments earning perfect 100s.

Just over a dozen received “B’s” while three received “C’s.” Here’s a look at each restaurant that received an “A” across different areas of Houston County.

Warner Robins

Burger King, 851 Warren Drive

Chick-fil-A, 621 Russell Parkway

China Wok, 827 N. Houston Road, Suite A

Cracker Barrel, 2700 Watson Blvd.

El Bronco, 2067 Watson Blvd.

Frog’s Greatest Sno, 4993 Russell Parkway

Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 1882 Russell Parkway

Island Pot, 800 Elberta Road, Suite 300

Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking, 2195 Watson Blvd., Suite 1

MeAkan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 1992 Watson Blvd.

Gregg’s 2.0, 312 S. Armed Forces Blvd.

Papa’s Wings Deli House, 801 N. Houston Road

Sno Biz, 745 Russell Parkway

Subway, 4993 Russell Parkway, Suite 300

Subway, 809 Ga. 96

Subway, 502 Booth Road

Subway, 703 Watson Blvd.

Subway, 1801 C Watson Blvd.

Super Bowl Wings, 1244 Watson Blvd.

Tie Dye Mike’s of Frog’s Greatest Sno, 4993 Russell Parkway, Unit 330

Waffle House, 3010 Russell Parkway

Warner Robins area

Del Taco, 2766 Watson Blvd., Centerville

Gunn Nutrition, 6009 Watson Blvd., Suite 400, Byron

Meechies, 1992 Watson Blvd., Byron

Pizza Hut, 670 Lake Joy Road, Suite 100, Kathleen

Subway, 1114 Ga. 96, Suite C-3, Kathleen

Subway, 100 N. Houston Lake Road, Suite A, Centerville

Waffle House, 2816 Watson Blvd, Centerville

Zaap Thai Street Food, 670 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen

Perry

Bodega Brew, 1025 Ball St.

Wendy’s, 1428 Sam Nunn Blvd.

Zaxby’s, 101 Hampton Court

Also, several food trucks received perfect scores, including D&D Burgers Wings N Things, Kona Ice, Meechies, O Taste and See, and Sno Biz.

Restaurant inspections are designed to protect public health. The Telegraph reviews inspection reports monthly. Only the best and the worst scores are reported in this article.