Perry Public Library announces March 2024 programs

March Grab and Go Adult Craft Kit – Free DIY Bunny Wall Hanging

Hop into spring with this adorable, free DIY Bunny Wall Hanging from your Perry Public Library! Adult patrons can bring home one free March Grab and Go Adult Craft Kit from the Perry Public Library. This craft kit includes materials and instructions for one DIY Bunny Wall Hanging. This March Grab and Go Craft is free, courtesy of the Perry Public Library, and available while supplies last. For questions, call 515-465-3569.

We Have Issues (YA Book Club for Everyone) – March 4

This month, the We Have Issues: A YA Book Club for Everyone will travel back in time to Poland in 1943. There, a young teenager chooses bravery and humanity by hiding thirteen Jews in her attic during WWII. "The Light in Hidden Places" by Sharon Cameron , a historical fiction novel, will be a first for the club and promises excellent discussion. The We Have Issues Book Club meets the first Monday of each month from 6-7 p.m. in the Library Board Room and you don't have to be a teen/young adult to come. Join discussion leader Jessica on March 4 to discuss this thrilling and emotional read. Interested adults and teens may join the group for free at any time and no registration is required. Books may be purchased in advance for a small fee from the library or borrowed with your Perry Public Library card. For more information, go to www.perry.lib.ia.us, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Evening Family Storytime – March 4, 11, 18, 25

Families are invited to join us for our new evening storytime on Monday evenings from 6:30-7:15 p.m. We welcome families with toddlers, preschool, and young elementary-age students to our evening storytimes. Feel free to wear your pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed animal! Miss Laura will read fun books, sing silly songs with scarves, and offer a simple craft. This is a great way to bond with your child and share some literacy activities. Evening Family Storytime will meet on March 4, 11,18, and 25. Plus, the Spring Break Storytime on March 11 will have a special theme and treat! Families are welcome to attend this event for free and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Toddler Time Tuesday Storytime (2 and 3-Year-Olds): Alphabet Soup – March 5, 19, 26

There’s nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cold day! And this soup is full of letters! Our storytime theme for March is Alphabet Soup and we will focus on letter recognition and pronunciation through fun books, activities, and songs. This storytime is geared toward toddlers ages 2 to 3. Toddler Time meets from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. The group meets on March 5, 19, and 26. There will be special library programs during the week of Spring Break. This is a free program, but registration is required. To register, visit the library, go online, call 515-465-3569, or email lpieper@perry.lib.ia.us.

Fun with Fours and Fives Wednesday Storytime (4 and 5-Year-Olds): Alphabet Soup – March 6, 20, 27

There’s nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cold day! And this soup is full of letters! Our storytime theme for March is Alphabet Soup and we will focus on letter recognition and pronunciation through fun books, activities, and songs. This storytime is for preschool-age children, ages 4 and 5. Fun with Fours and Fives meets from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. The group meets on March 6, 20, and 27. There will be special library programs during the week of Spring Break. This is a free program, but registration is required. To register, visit the library, go online, call 515-465-3569, or email lpieper@perry.lib.ia.us.

Fresh Conversations with Aging Resources of Central Iowa: Processed Foods – March 6

Fresh Conversations is a free nutrition and physical education program for ages 60+. The program offers practical tips and sensible solutions to everyday problems that get in the way of doing what most people want to do: eat well and live well! Fresh Conversations is also an opportunity to connect with other adults for a friendly group discussion. We will meet to discuss processed foods, plus try a tasty recipe from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 in the Perry Public Library Community Room. This is a monthly, free event held the first Wednesday of each month for adults ages 60+, and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.

Mistake to Masterpiece: STEM Library Program with ISU Extension and Outreach in Dallas County (K – 5th) – March 6

The next program in the ISU Extension youth STEM series is Mistake to Masterpiece. Participants will discover that a mistake is an opportunity to learn and not a failure. An “oops” can turn a paint blob into an incredible butterfly! The Perry Public Library is partnering with ISU Extension and Outreach in Dallas County for an exciting, monthly early-out STEM program that will meet from 3-4 p.m. on a special early date in March. The program will return to its regularly scheduled third Wednesday meeting time in April. The ISU Extension Library STEM program is for kindergartners through fifth graders, but families are also invited to join the activity for March. The program will include a snack, literacy activity, and hands-on STEM experiments. Join us on Wednesday, March 6 for Mistake to Masterpiece. Registration is required for this program by March 4. Register online, in person, or call the library for more information at 515-465-3569.

Wee Wonders Storytime Thursday (Birth to 24 Months): Alphabet Soup – March 7, 21, 28

Our Wee Wonders program for babies birth to 24 months will meet from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Thursdays. Wee Wonders is an early literacy lapsit program for babies from birth through 24 months. We sing songs and rhymes, read simple books, do fingerplays, bounces, and incorporate motor skills with shakers and scarves. There is a period of social play at the end of each program. Each participating baby also gets a free board book every time they come to the program. The group meets on March 7, 21, and 28. There will be special library programs during the week of Spring Break. This is a free program, but registration is required. To register, visit the library, go online, call 515-465-3569, or email lpieper@perry.lib.ia.us.

Chess Club at the Library – March 7, 14, 21, 28

Are you interested in learning how to play chess? Do you already know how to play, but are looking for some local players to challenge? Could you use some tips and practice to improve your skill level? Local chess instructor David Oliveira is partnering with the Perry Public Library to teach, mentor, and play chess with players of all ages and experience levels. Whether you are new to chess or looking for a challenging game, mark your Thursday evenings in March for chess instruction and walk-in play at the Library. Students, grades K-12, will meet from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Library Board Room. Chess players of all ages are then welcome to meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m., also in the Board Room, for instruction or competition. David Oliveira leads the group meetings and also offers chess instruction by individual appointments as part of the library program. Call the library for more information or to arrange a time at 515-465-3569. This is a free program and no registration is required.

Spring Break Family Peep Diorama Decorating Contest – March 9 through April 1

Join your peeps and build a diorama of your family's favorite children's book during Spring Break and you could win a prize! The Perry Public Library is holding its second annual spring break family diorama contest. Twelve participating families will receive a package of Peeps and a diorama box. They should build a scene that represents their favorite children's book. They may use additional materials, but may not expand outside of the box. Families who wish to participate must register no later than Wednesday, March 6. Available kits will go to the first 12 registered families. Kits will be handed out on Friday, March 9, and dioramas must be returned on Monday, March 18. Dioramas will be on display for judging March 18 through April 1. Two winners will be named: Best in Show and Peep-le's Choice. A panel of judges will determine best in Show, and Peep-le's Choice will be determined by patron votes, so be sure to vote often for your favorites! Registration is required for this program by March 6. Register online, in person, or call the library for more information at 515-465-3569.

Spring Break Open BEAM Time #1 – March 11

All youth are invited to play with our popular interactive BEAM projector during Open BEAM Time #1 from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, March 11. The BEAM projects games onto the floor for all ages to enjoy games, from popping bubbles, to soccer! There are 100 games to choose from. Please remember to respect others and watch out for hands and feet! This event is free and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465-3569, or come to the library.

Spring Break Evening Family Storytime: Blanket Forts – March 11

Families are invited to join us for a special Spring Break Family Evening Storytime from 6:30-7:15 p.m. on Monday, March 11. The special theme will be blanket forts and participants are invited to bring their own blankets and flashlights! Plus, we’ll have milk and cookies for a treat. We welcome families with toddlers, preschool, and young elementary-age students to our evening storytimes. Wear your pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed animal! Miss Laura will read fun books, sing silly songs with scarves, and offer a simple craft. Families are welcome to attend this event for free and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Spring Break Animated Barbie Movie – March 12

It’s Barbie’s 65th birthday and we’re kicking off Barbie Day with an animated movie for kids ages 4 to 10! Join us from 10:30-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12 for a fun kid’s movie in the Community Room. This event is free and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Spring Break Barbie’s 65th Birthday Party – March 12

Come celebrate Barbie’s 65th birthday with us during Spring Break at our birthday bash! Dress up and pose for photo ops, enjoy birthday cupcakes, and participate in Barbie-themed activities. We will celebrate with youth of all ages, from toddlers to teens, with treats and games from 1-2 p.m. This event is free and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Spring Break Live Action Barbie Movie – March 12

We are ending our Barbie Day with a showing of last year’s smash hit film. This live action movie is rated PG-13 and will run from 3-5 p.m. Join us on Tuesday, March 12, in the Community Room to enjoy a movie and treats. This event is free and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Spring Break WOW! Wednesday ALL AGES (K-5th Grades): Salt Crystal Egg Ornaments Craft and Grab Lab Experiment– March 13

WOW! Wednesdays are early-out STEM-related activity times for elementary students at the Library! Children in Kindergarten through fifth grades are invited to attend a special combined WOW! Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. on March 13. For this fun STEM activity, Miss Laura will lead the group in making salt crystal egg ornaments and creating a grab lab experiment. This is a free activity and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or visit the library.

Spring Break Gross Out! Storytime – March 13

You’ve never experienced a storytime like this before! Miss Laura will make you laugh out loud when she reads from the goofiest books about butts, farts, and poop! It’s all good, clean fun – until Miss Laura brings out the Don’t Step In It game. If you want to get your sillies out during Spring Break, this is the way to do it. Join us from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 for our special storytime. This is a free activity and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or visit the library.

Spring Break Open BEAM Time #2 – March 14

All youth are invited to play with our popular interactive BEAM projector during Open BEAM Time #2 from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. The BEAM projects games onto the floor for all ages to enjoy games, from popping bubbles, to soccer! There are 100 games to choose from. Please remember to respect others and watch out for hands and feet! This event is free and no registration is required. For more information, visit www.perry.lib.us, call 515-465-3569, or come to the library.

Spring Break Slap Happy Family Game Time – March 15

Are you good at throwing burritos? Do you know how to defuse kittens? Are you a happy salmon, or a really loud librarian? Discover the answer by joining us at the library during Spring Break to play awesome, silly games by the makers of Exploding Kittens. Bring your family and come play any or all of these games during our Slap Happy Game Time from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, March 15. We’ll have several Exploding Kittens brand games on hand, plus you can bring your own! This event is free and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465-3569, or come to the library.

Salvation Army Mobile Services Center – March 18

The Salvation Army Mobile Services Center will come to the Perry Public Library on Monday, March 18 (weather permitting) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a break for lunch. This free service, provided by the Salvation Army, will be located in the library's south parking lot. The Salvation Army helps with rent, utilities, gas, personal care items, food, and other information. For more specific information about services offered or scheduled Perry visits, contact the Salvation Army directly at 515-282-3599. This is a free service and no registration is required.

Monthly Book Club – March 19

The Monthly Book Club novel in March will tell the story of a young girl sitting at the feet of the men creating the very first Oxford English Dictionary, where she rescues and collects words discarded and neglected by men. We will meet from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 in the Library Community Room to discuss "The Dictionary of Lost Words" by Pip Williams. Join us to discuss this book, deemed “a delightfully, lyrical, and deeply thought-provoking celebration of words.” Everyone interested is invited to join the discussion and participation is free. Books may be purchased in advance for a small fee from the library or borrowed with your Perry Public Library card. For more information, visit the library's website, call 515-465-3569, or come to the library.

Tween Zone (3rd – 6th): Gel Squishies – March 22

Join us on March for our new Friday Tween Zone for youth in 3rd through 6th grades! This month, you can create your own gel squishy. Plus, come hang out, color, make inventions using our Maker Space Cart, play board games, and play games with our BEAM projector (if space and time permit). Join us from 4- p.m. on Friday, March 22 to hang out and make gel squishes. This is a free activity and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or visit the library.

Paper Crafting with Kathy: Notecard Box and One Page Wonder – March 23

Learn how to create a box with miniature notecards, plus join Kathy for a new One-Page-Wonder pattern that makes four special cards! Kathy Miller leads this series of monthly how-to workshops featuring different paper crafting techniques and creative designs for making greeting cards. The craft series will be held one Saturday each month. We will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 in the Library Community Room. The class is free, but space is limited and registration is required. Registration closes on March 16. All materials will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own supplies. For more information, call 515-465-3569, or ask a librarian.

Saturday Crafternoons – March 23

Are you looking for a quiet, community space to craft? Then, we have the perfect Saturday event for you! The Perry Public Library welcomes crafters and do-it-yourselfers to our dedicated makerspace – now following Paper Crafting with Kathy. You bring your ideas and supplies and we’ll supply the crafting space. Saturday Crafternoons last from 12:30-4:30 p.m. in the Library Community Room and offer a free community space to work on projects in a comfortable environment. Plan your next work session for Saturday, March 23, at the library. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and everyone is invited. No reservations and no charge! For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

March Craft Club – March 26

Our Monthly Craft Club for adults always offers unique, creative ideas in a relaxed and friendly environment. Whether you are a beginner or an advanced crafter, you are invited to join us for our March class. Stay tuned: the craft will be announced soon! We will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 26 in the Library Community Room. The class is free, but space is limited and registration is required. Registration closes on March 19. For more information, call 515-465-3569, or ask a librarian.

Easter Holiday Closure – March 31

The Library will be closed for the Easter holiday on Sunday, March 31. We will reopen for regular hours beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Perry Public Library announces March 2024 programs