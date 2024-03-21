Perry names Laura Skeel as new elementary principal

Laura Skeel has been named the new principal at Perry Elementary pending board approval.

The Perry Community School District School Board has named Laura Skeel as the district’s next elementary principal. The Board will formally approve the recommendation for hire on March 26.

With a career spanning nine years as director of learning supports within the Perry CSD, Skeel has served as a member of the administrative team to coordinate with building principals, the curriculum director, and the superintendent on district initiatives. Additionally, she has facilitated and managed all special education programs in the district from preschool through 12th grade, including staffing, budget, and state reporting.

Skeel holds education specialist degrees in K-12 school administration and school psychology from Indiana State University. Prior to her current role, she served as special education director in the Marshall Community Unit School District in Marshall, Illinois.

"It is truly an honor to continue serving the Perry community as the next elementary principal,” Skeel said. “I am excited for and humbled by the opportunity to further contribute to the growth and development of our students. Together, we will continue to build a safe and supportive learning environment where we can create knowledgeable, skilled, and productive citizens of character."

Board members worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services and Ray and Associates, Inc. to conduct the search. Skeel interviewed with interview groups consisting of teachers, parents, staff members, and community members on March 19

Skeel will officially begin leading Perry Elementary School on July 1, 2024.

