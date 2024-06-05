Perry appointed to House Intelligence Committee

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, speaks with reporters following a closed-door meeting of GOP lawmakers on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) appointed Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-10th District) to the House Intelligence Committee, despite an ongoing federal investigation into Perry’s role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

“I’m humbled by his confidence in me, my service to our Nation, and my experience in this arena,” Perry said in a statement. “I look forward to providing not only a fresh perspective, but conducting actual oversight – not blind obedience to some facets of our Intel Community that all too often abuse their powers, resources, and authority to spy on the American People.”

The press release from Perry’s office also touted his military service and his role serving on the Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees, which he said provides him the “informed and unique perspective” needed to serve on the House Intelligence Committee.

As a member of the intelligence committee, Perry, former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, will have oversight of federal intelligence agencies, including the FBI. That agency seized Perry’s cell phone in 2022 as part of the investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election. In December 2023, a federal judge ruled that Perry must disclose nearly 1,700 records from his personal cell phone to the investigation being conducted by special counsel Jack Smith.

Members of the Freedom Caucus had lobbied Johnson to appoint Perry to the committee, Politico reported last month, noting that some Republicans on the committee had reservations about the idea.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Wednesday blasted the decision to appoint Perry to the committee.

“Scott Perry is an election denier who believes Italian satellites stole the 2020 election,” said DCCC spokesperson Aidan Johnson. He referred to text messages Perry sent to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in late 2020 and early 2021 mentioning a conspiracy theory.

“The FBI is currently investigating him for his involvement in the Big Lie and his effort to act against the will of Pennsylvania voters,” Aidan Johnson continued. “He is the last person who should be on the House Intelligence Committee.”

Perry was one of two Republicans appointed to the intelligence committee on Tuesday; U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) was the other. The two will fill the vacancies left by U.S. Reps. Chris Stewart (R-UT) and Mike Gallagher (R-WI), who resigned from office in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Perry is now the third member of Pennsylvania’s House delegation n to serve on the committee, joining U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-1st District) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-6th District).

Perry, who is seeking a seventh term in Congress, is being challenged by Democrat Janelle Stelson, a former WGAL anchor, for the seat in south central Pennsylvania. Stelson was recently named to the DCCC’s Red to Blue program, an effort aimed to boost Democrats in competitive districts. National ratings outlets including the Cook Political Report rate the race as “leans Republican.”

