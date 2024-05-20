How permitting reform can strengthen Oklahoma’s energy leadership and wildlife habitats.

Oklahoma is a renewable energy leader ― it’s also, of course, a petroleum energy leader.

According to a recent survey reported by Oklahoma Energy Today, Oklahoma is No. 6 in the United States for total wind energy production. The ranking is based on 2022 production figures showing Oklahoma produced 39.72 TWh (Terawatt-hour) of renewable energy.

The oil and gas industry also ranks in the top five or six states in oil and gas energy production with nearly 420,000 barrels per day. Oil and gas continue to provide $82 million per month to the state’s economy in tax revenue, or nearly $1 billion per year, to our public coffers.

Oklahoma's secretary of energy and environment said recently that oil production is good news, not just economically but also for national security.

Whether you like wind and solar energy or not, the push to build it has revived the idea that we must build to meet current needs, as well as the needs of future generations. But, to do that, we must be able to build things, and permits and approvals slow and sometimes stop that from happening.

It’s time to consider whether our country can do better for the economy and help the environment at the same time by shortening lengthy studies and accelerating permit timelines. Today, even projects intended to help the environment are delayed by the old approach.

A new approach is now available that accelerates projects by combining development and habitat improvement. This new approach delivers more for the people of Oklahoma and the prairie grasslands environment with the power of private investment.

Today, big wind energy projects in Colorado are paying landowners for improving habitat to offset habitat lost in building statewide projects. Protecting native grasslands and species like the lesser prairie-chicken is vital to keep Oklahoma at the top of the producers list.

The old idea is for government to limit development in one place and hope someone does things for wildlife elsewhere. But even the best wildlife efforts are spread thin, and species continue to decline, which leads to tighter limits on development without solving the problem.

There is now a new, better idea: Pair energy development and wildlife habitat together in each project.

Here’s how it works. Each development project displaces a known amount of wildlife habitat. By paying a landowner who has cared for wildlife habitat nearby to continue doing so, the developer offsets the loss of habitat. Plus, the landowner’s habitat is held to a higher standard of quality ― so the result is net gain in habitat quality.

The developer gets approval more easily by removing uncertainty, the landowner gets a cash incentive for stewardship and the wildlife are better off.

Plus, the improvement in wildlife habitat lessens the need for regulations that were less helpful in the first place.

Let’s allow the American system of competition — and a new approach to permitting reform — to work where old-way thinking has stymied development and accomplished too little for wildlife.

That way, Oklahoma will continue to be a leader on both the renewables and fossil fuels side of the ledger.

Wayne Walker

Wayne Walker is the principal of Common Ground Capital founded in Edmond and is managing partner of LPC Conservation LLC, which is a federal partner in managing Habitat Conservation Plans.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Paying landowners to protect wildlife habitat is good for Oklahoma energy