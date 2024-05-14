Permits required to throw outdoor party with cover in Henry Co. starting in June

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Starting June 1, Henry County will start requiring a permit for a group to host an outdoor party or event that charges a cover.

The Alabama legislature passed the local law on May 9.

This legislation was brought up in Montgomery after a January field party shooting on Henry County Road 40.

Four people were injured in the shootout and police say an estimated five to six suspects exchanged gunfire at the party, where a pile of rounds were later recovered.

The new law will ask residents to fill out a permit and specify certain requirements on the application. It will also give law enforcement the ability to shut down the party or give out fines to people throwing the event

