Permit for new Joplin theater drives construction in February

Mar. 20—A large project that is part of 32nd Street Place anchored building permits in February.

B&B Theatres filed a $12 million permit last month with the city of Joplin.

Total permits for Joplin in February came to nearly $16.7 million, and for the first four months of the city's fiscal year came to $52.5 million.

The new theater is the largest building permit filed so far in this fiscal year, which runs from Nov. 1, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2024, for the city of Joplin. The permits reflect only that construction taking place in the Joplin city limits.

The theater is to be built south of 32nd Street on Hammons Boulevard. Plans call for eight curved wall-to-wall screens featuring laser projection, heated leather recliners, and a surround sound system in every auditorium. An expanded concession stand would serve traditional movie food and drinks, as well as hot food, and adult beverages. A family arcade center and party room as well as an outdoor patio area also are planned.The total project when finished with the installation of state-of-the-art equipment is expected to be about $33.6 million.

The planned 40,000-square-foot theater location is on an 8.3-acre site. Completion of the theater is expected in the second quarter of 2025.

This brings the total to nearly $60 million for some of the key pieces of 32nd Street Place — a $188 million mixed-use, retail and residential development east of Range Line Road and south of East 32nd Street. It is being developed by Woodsonia Joplin.

The largest piece of that so far were several permits filed in 2022 and totaling $34.5 million by Springfield-based Ross Construction for a 250-unit apartment complex from 3301 to 3329 S. Hammons Blvd.

Also included in the development is a new Menards. It filed $9.5 million in permits last year for 3317 S. Geneva Ave. The permits include a store, a storage outbuilding and a gatehouse at the entrance and exit to the lumber supply yard. Menards is expected to open this spring.

Ten permits valued at more than $2 million also were filed in February for new homes in Joplin.

The 10 largest permits filed so far this fiscal year in Joplin are:

—$4.8 million in two permits for commercial improvements at Flying J Truck Stop at 11570 Route FF. The company said in a statement that a remodel is slated to start in April.

—$4.17 million by Boyd Metals for work at 1032 S. Wall Ave. In September, Boyd Metals, 1028 S. Byers Ave., announced a $9.3 million expansion that will take the Joplin plant from 60,000 square feet to 111,000 square feet and add 12 jobs to the 60 the business already supports. Completion is projected for the fall of 2024.

—$3.5 million for a new commercial project by MGI Leasing at 8315 E. 26th St. in Joplin. No details have been released about this project.

—$3.5 million for a commercial building at 2918 E. 20th St., which is the southwest corner of 20th Street and Range Line Road. City officials said the application is for Good Day Farms, which is to be a dispensary. The owners are out of Little Rock, Arkansas.

—$1.5 million for a sewer line extension and other work at 2115 W. 29th St.

—$1.5 million for 5703 W. Wildwood Ranch Parkway, home of Easy Living Inc., for a commercial addition.

—$1.5 million by Stilley Law Firm for a new commercial building at 2202 Connecticut Ave.

—$1.39 million by Ozark Christian College for dorm upgrades. OCC spokesperson Amy Storms said OCC recently completed a three-year capital campaign that raised $6 million. Some of the money is being used for graduate programs, some to underwrite student grants, and some for renovation of the six dorms on the campus. Upgrades are planned for one of those dorms this summer.

—$1.2 million permit also was filed in January by Ledford Construction for sewer and other infrastructure work for the next phase of a 153-house subdivision called Eagles Edge. This phase will include a new street called Leah Lane. Eagles Edge is located in the Wildwood Ranch area just off Central City Road, and it is one of Ledford Construction and Development's largest projects. The houses sell for $235,000 to $300,000. Overall construction will span two years and the subdivision will consist of four streets.