Permian Basin Honor Flight: How one Vietnam Veteran relied on K9 partner for survival

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Garrett Conaway is a 76-year-old retired Vietnam Veteran. He currently lives in San Angelo and loves to spend his days with his family and dancing the nights away with his wife. In 1967 his days looked very different.

It was that year he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was sent to Vietnam and worked as a K9 handler.

“I became a K9 handler and we looked for booby traps,” Conaway said.

For anyone this is a dangerous job, but Conaway said he was only a teen and relied on his K9 partner for safety and also comfort.

“She made a tour under really scary circumstances for a young 18-year-old going into 19-year-old situation that was something scary everyday…she made it easier,” Conaway said.

He told us that if he could have kept his K9 partner he would not have hesitated. When he returned home from Vietnam, he says the way him and his fellow service members were treated was heartbreaking. It was being in Washington visiting the monuments all of these years later and finally receiving the ‘thanks’ he deserved was life-changing.

“It’s wonderful to see that finally people are respecting what Vietnam Veterans have done in their time of combat. The amount of people we lost over there they are finally being recognized so to speak. It’s a very unfortunate things but it’s a wonderful thing that’s finally come about,” Conaway said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.