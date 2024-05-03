Permian Basin Gives set for May 21

May 2—How much difference can a $10 donation make to an area nonprofit? When given as part of Permian Basin Gives — a one-day annual event to encourage individual donors to make a bigger impact by giving at the same time — the impact can be huge.

This year's Permian Basin Gives is set for May 21, with 117 nonprofits setting a collective goal of $870,000. Giving begins at 12:01 a.m. and continues through 11:59 p.m.

Anyone wishing to donate during the 24-hour event may go directly to an organization's website or go to www.permianbasingives.org to see a list of all participating agencies. Organizations can be sorted alphabetically or by mission, i.e. education, human services, health and research, etc. Clicking on the nonprofit's logo on the Permian Basin Gives website will direct the donor to the organization's website.

Permian Basin Gives began in 2020 as the result of COVID, which forced many nonprofits to cancel fundraisers. In the four years since Permian Basin Gives began, the event has showcased the generosity and caring spirit of the people of West Texas, with thousands giving more than $4.7 million to participating nonprofits.