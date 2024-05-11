Perkins man indicted for allegedly throwing pipe bomb at Satanic Temple

BOSTON, Mass. (KFOR) — A Perkins man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston after being arrested for allegedly throwing a pipe bomb at The Satanic Temple (TST) in April.

Sean Patrick Palmer. Image courtesy Payne County Sheriff's Office.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Sean Patrick Palmer, 49, was indicted on one count of using fire and an explosive to damage and attempt to damage a building used in interstate or foreign commerce.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI arrests Perkins man for allegedly throwing pipe bomb at Satanic Temple

On April 17, Palmer was initially arrested and charged by the FBI at his home in Perkins, Oklahoma, after surveillance video captured a man matching his description throwing a pipe bomb at TST in Salem, Massachusetts.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene of the incident, investigators identified Palmer as a suspect in the case.

Palmer could face a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

