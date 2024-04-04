Perhaps rational thinking is our best defense against gun violence in Tennessee

It has been over a year since The Covenant School murders. For over a year, parents, teachers and many others have been pressing for some type of legislation that would make the schools safer for the teachers and the children.

For over a year, the pleas have fallen on generally deaf Republican ears and almost daily we hear on the news of another local shooting often involving multiple victims.

Guns are dangerous. Owning guns is a right guaranteed by the Constitution. However, owning any weapon should come with certain obligations, such as, learning how to properly use the weapon and learning when and when not to use the weapon. It seems too many people have some confusion on that last item, when not to use the weapon.

Most people agree that guns should not be in the hands of individuals with mental illness. However, we may need to redefine “mentally ill..”

Almost everyone has, at some time, been in a situation where they did not do what was rational. It is not really rational, in this day and age, to carry a gun everywhere, but we have that right. It is not rational to leave loaded weapons where young people can access them or they can easily be stolen. It is not rational to threaten someone just because they "disrespect" you in some way.

Participants stand together during the Linking Arms for Change, event at Centennial Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The event was in remembrance of the Covenant School shooting where six people – three children and three adults – were killed last year.

I am not sure how to convince someone to be rational. Perhaps we should wake up each morning and ask ourselves, are we ready to kill someone today? However, I am afraid that if we do ask ourselves that, too often the answer might be "yes".

Please use common sense with your weapons. Try to be rational.

Albert Hubbard, Hendersonville 37075

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Gun violence: Rational thinking may be our best defense and solution