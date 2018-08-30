Performance and Driving Impressions

From Car and Driver

As an SUV, the Kicks's driving dynamics are satisfactory: The ride is smooth, potholes are damped out nicely, and the steering is light and direct. Enthusiast drivers will find the Kicks capable but not exactly thrilling when faced with a curvy back road.

Don't expect blistering acceleration from the Kicks, as it is powered by a measly 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that makes just 125 horsepower. At our test track, it made a leisurely run to 60 mph in 9.7 seconds. We'd call it slow if it weren't for the three-cylinder Ford EcoSport and the painfully lethargic Toyota C-HR. The Kicks feels sprightly around town when compared with those two rivals, but drivers will need to be very liberal with the gas pedal to get up to highway speeds quickly.

