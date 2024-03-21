Perfect night out with wine, pizza. Fort Worth rooftop lounge ‘will be seeing me again’

I originally showed up at The Archibald thinking I could write a story on what you could get for under $20. Let me just say, this is not a bar for college students on a budget. I would know, I am a fresh graduate from TCU.

However, The Archibald will be seeing me again.

People-watching and sippin on Santa Margerhita Pinot Grigio on a rooftop at the Archibald in downtown Fort Worth. Ella Gonzales/egonzales@star-telegram.com

I spent my Tuesday evening lounging on their lit up rooftop, people-watching and looking out at downtown Fort Worth, sipping on a $12 glass of pinot grigio. To accompany my vino, a naughty pig pizza that spiced up my night. The two combined was well worth the $30 bill.

I enjoyed my meal sitting on a comfy orange couch. Plants that dress the walls made me feel like maybe I wasn’t in downtown, maybe a garden.

And for a Tuesday night, it was easy to stroll to the bar. Street parking is free after 6 p.m. on weekdays, I paid $1 for an hour of parking. Note that you may need to park a few blocks down and walk.

The location is prime for those staying in the Sandman next door or the Hilton two blocks across. In which, if finding parking isn’t your thing, use the hotel valet services for $40 a day.

Attire is casual. Depending on the time of day you go, you can get away dressing up more if that is your cup of tea. The bar stays open until 2 a.m. so stroll in for a nightcap after dinner at neighboring The Capital Grille.

The Angry Pig Pizza, topped with sausage, bacon, jalapenos, and spicy honey, I enjoyed with a Berry Nice mule and raspberry mojito. Ella Gonzales/egonzales@star-telegram.com

In my case, I went for drinks and dinner.

I had two drinks with a pizza. I began with the Berry Nice Mule. Made with Ketel One vodka and muddled black berries. It was perfectly refreshing. When I go back, I will be reordering.

For my second drink, I wanted to get the cheapest wine on the menu. Their $12 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio was light and easy to sip. A subtly dry wine with hints of fruit was just perfect for the budget-conscious young professional.

The Angry Pig Pizza was not short on toppings: Bourbon jalapeno bacon jam, red pepper flakes, jalapenos, Italian sausage and drizzled with sriracha honey. I personally love spice so this was right up my epicurean wheelhouse.

However, for those who cannot stand the spice, the kitchen offers seven other options, six of which do not pack heat. I did not try the Ethan’s Fredo pizza, but the two ladies sharing it next to me said it was their favorite pie. They get it every time they meet for drinks at The Archibald, they said.

In my opinion, The Archibald is a swanky new lounge and bar that should be added to your list as a place to meet a friend or significant other. The atmosphere is perfect for catching up over a drink or two. You can sit on couches, at the bar, or tables that overlook downtown Fort Worth. Also great for all ages — recent college graduates included.

Located on 902 Houston St., The Archibald is open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekdays, and noon till 2 a.m. on weekends.