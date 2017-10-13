Perez leads CIMB Classic by 1 at halfway stage

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Pat Perez led by one stroke halfway through the CIMB Classic after carding a 7-under-par 65 around a four-hour delay for rain on Friday.

Fellow American golfer Xander Schauffele was on Perez's tail after a long-range eagle on the third hole set up his 5-under 67.

Defending champion Justin Thomas, bidding for a three-peat, had another poor round by his high standards, a 71.

Perez, meanwhile, was hoping for more gusty winds and downpour after making eight birdies, including four in a row.

"I don't want sunshine at all. It's too hot, way too hot," Perez said. "I like it just the way it is right now, perfect. Cloudy, no wind, perfect."

Kang Sunghoon of South Korea (68), Thomas Pieters of Germany (67) and overnight leader Cameron Smith of Australia (71) were tied for third, four shots off the pace.