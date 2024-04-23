Perennial Sioux Falls mayoral candidate David Zokaites arrested on aggravated assault charges

David Zokaites speaks at a mayoral debate on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.

A Sioux Falls man, who has recently run for both mayor and city council, has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he tried to strangle a woman Monday.

Court documents say David Zokaites, 62, "did attempt to induce a fear of death or imminent serious bodily harm by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood" of a woman.

He was also charged with interference of emergency communication, with documents saying he attempted to stop the woman from calling for help.

Zokaites regularly appears at the city's Sioux Falls City Council meetings, where he often accuses local government of corruption and a lack of transparency.

He's made two unsuccessful runs for mayor in 2018 and 2022, and most recently lost the race for the city's Northeast council seat this month.

He was expected to have an initial court appearance 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: David Zokaites arrested on aggravated assault charges