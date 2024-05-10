Perdido Key Area Chamber to honor service members at first-ever luncheon

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Perdido Key Area Chamber is hosting a new event for Military Appreciation Month to honor active duty and retired service members.

According to a release, the chamber is preparing for its first-ever Military Appreciation Luncheon. The Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, May 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Grand Lagoon Yacht Club.

Officials said it “is a unique opportunity for Chamber Members and Veterans to come together to honor both active duty and retired service members.”

Attendees to the luncheon will have the opportunity to hear from Keynote Speaker Rear Admiral Kyle Cozad (USN) and purchase signed copies of his book “Relentless Positivity.”

The luncheon costs $30 for Chamber members, according to the release, although the public is allowed to attend for a non-member rate of $40.

Registration for the event is open at Perdido Chamber’s website.

