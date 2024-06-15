PepsiCo announces plans to triple size of its electric fleet: 'Good for the planet, good for our business'

PepsiCo is expanding the size of its electric fleet in California, adding 50 Class 8 Tesla Semis and 75 Ford E-Transit electric vans.

According to an article from FleetOwner, the Tesla Semis will operate out of the company's manufacturing and distribution facility in Fresno, California, while the Ford vans will serve a "variety of applications" such as sales deliveries and service support across the state.

"Our fleet electrification is an important part of our pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) strategy and illustrates how sustainability is a core business strategy at PepsiCo — good for the planet, good for our business, and good for the communities we serve," John Dean, president of PepsiCo Beverages North America, West Division, said, per FleetOwner.

PepsiCo first placed an order for 100 Tesla Semis in 2017 but says it was only able to utilize 36 of them because of a delivery problem.

Having more EVs on the roads will help safeguard clean air, as they produce no tailpipe pollution. Meanwhile, the pollution that spews out of gasoline-powered vehicles causes thousands of premature deaths in the U.S. each year and costs the country billions in healthcare costs, according to Earthjustice. Motor vehicles, especially freight, are also a major source of fine particulate matter, which has been linked to asthma, chronic bronchitis, and heart attacks.

EVs also can help us in the fight against rising global temperatures, which threaten communities in a number of ways, from more severe droughts that put food supplies at risk to more damaging storms that can take lives and damage property. The transportation sector is by far the biggest contributor of planet-heating pollution in the United States, accounting for about a third of the share, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Meanwhile, EVs produce planet-heating pollution and produce less carbon from manufacturer to disposal.

PepsiCo isn't the only beverage distributor looking to green up its fleet. In late 2023, CocaCola acquired 20 Daimler Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors, a variety of electric semi that produces no planet-warming pollution.

Plus, companies like Amazon are coming on board to make deliveries more planet-friendly. The shipping giant rolled out Rivian-designed electric delivery vehicles in 2023. Check out more eco-friendly initiatives by major brands.

