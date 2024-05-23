Pepper spray used to subdue aggressive student at Lexington high school

An ambulance was called to Lexington’s Lafayette High School Wednesday after Fayette County Public Schools police deployed pepper spray to subdue a physically aggressive student.

Principal Anthony Orr told families in a letter obtained by the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT, a disorder took place when a student attempted to make aggressive physical contact with a student from another classroom.

FCPS police officers immediately responded to de-escalate the situation, the letter said.

“The teacher immediately directed the other students to evacuate the room and students were relocated to the cafeteria,” the letter said.

“The student who initiated the aggression became combative with staff and officers,” the letter said. “After refusing multiple verbal commands from staff and officers, an officer deployed pepper spray to subdue the student and ensure the safety of officers and staff.”

Lexington Fire Department officials told the Herald-Leader they were dispatched to the school at approximately 2:36 p.m. for a report of an injured person.