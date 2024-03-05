Peoria teenager arrested in connection with stolen vehicle, police say

A Peoria teenager was arrested Monday after he fled from police investigating an incident involving a stolen car.

The Peoria Police Department said that at 8:09 p.m., they received a call from the 3000 block of North Knoxville Avenue after a vehicle theft. Officers soon found the vehicle in question in the 2400 block of North Dechman Avenue, a half-mile south of the initial incident.

A few moments later, three juveniles then were observed leaving the car and begin to flee from police. With the help of a drone and a K9 unit, they were able to apprehend one of the suspects, a 16-year-old boy.

The boy was charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and a traffic violation. He is currently being held at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact PPD at (309) 673-4521, through their Tip411 service via text message or online or through PPD's own app. They can also contact CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.

