Peoria will spend more money on this key Warehouse District project. Here's what to know

A road project considered to be crucial to development of Peoria's growing Warehouse District received an extra boost of funding Tuesday night.

The Peoria City Council approved spending an additional $458,230 on the construction of Depot Street, which runs from Persimmon Street to Oak Street in the Warehouse District.

Depot Street, as it sits today, is less of a street and more of an alley, but the city's $14 million project will turn it into a fully functional street that aims to aid the large number of residential developments coming to the Warehouse District.

More: Peoria's Warehouse District is growing fast. Here's what to expect in 2024

In conjunction with the Depot Street project, the city is also planning to build a 300-car parking lot in the Warehouse District to meet high demand.

Last May, May, the city announced a deal with a residential developer that would see the Warehouse District's two largest remaining vacant buildings — at 800 Southwest Washington St. and 801 Southwest Washington Street — turned into 176 residential units.

The Peoria City Council also awarded Stark Excavating with a $10 million contract to do work on Depot Street.

More: From parking to a new street, how Peoria's Warehouse District will change in 2024

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Warehouse District road project gets funding boost