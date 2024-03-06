Peoria shooting victim hospitalized after apparent home invasion, police say

The Peoria Police Department is investigating a possible home invasion early Wednesday morning in which a man was hospitalized with "serious" injuries.

Peoria police said at 1:23 a.m., they received word of a gunshot victim in the 1300 block of North Broadway Street. When officers arrived, they found a man down with apparent gunshot wounds who told them that someone kicked in his door, then proceeded to shoot him.

The man's injuries were extensive enough that officers had to work to keep him alive while they waited for emergency medical services to transport him to a hospital.

PPD has yet to identify a suspect in the case. An investigation into how the invasion happened is currently underway, spearheaded by the Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Scene and Patrol units.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact PPD at (309) 673-4521 or by reporting anonymously to their Tip411 service. They can also contact CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man shot after home invasion in Peoria