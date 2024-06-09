Peoria police seek public's help in finding 2-year-old girl after supervised visitation

Peoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 2-year-old girl suspected of being abducted by her father Saturday.

Police say 52-year-old Kevin Carr was visiting his daughter, Kirby Carr, for supervised visitation at a home near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Speckled Gecko Drive when he fled the scene with her in a 2014 blue Fiat 500 with the Arizona license plate M5A6EM.

Officers responded to the residence at about 2:45 p.m. when they learned about the incident.

Officials say the vehicle has a dual silver strip across the top of it and a Milwaukee toolbox attached to the hitch, though it's unknown where it went after they fled the area.

Police describe Kirby Carr as approximately three feet tall and 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kirby was wearing a blue dress with a pink bow and a blue bow in her hair.

"The Peoria Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating the suspect and bringing this situation to a safe conclusion," the agency said. "If anyone has information regarding this incident, or if anyone sees the suspect, please call the Peoria Police Department non-emergency number at (623) 773-8311 or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency."

