Peoria mayor’s refusal to let councilmembers discuss items raises transparency questions

When Peoria leaders met in February to give the city manager a 15% raise, no public discussion occurred.

It was approved unceremoniously as part of a package of other topics that cities and government agencies call the "consent agenda."

That’s the block of items, passed in one vote, that were previously discussed or reviewed or are considered routine or non-controversial — at least, in theory. It’s meant to eliminate the need for more discussion and streamline meetings.

Peoria’s councilmembers couldn’t openly speak nor ask city staff questions about the raise. That is, unless the mayor granted a request to “remove” or “pull” the item from the consent agenda.

Councilmembers Denette Dunn and Brad Shafer submitted such requests.

Mayor Jason Beck denied both.

Those marked the 21st and 22nd requests he’s blocked while in office, according to a review of emails The Arizona Republic obtained through a public records request — which took the city nearly three months to complete.

The emails reveal that councilmembers cumulatively sent 30 requests to Beck’s office, representing 27 total items asked to be removed from the consent agenda for discussion.

Not every email received a response from Beck granting or denying the requests. The Republic watched the portions of recordings of each meeting where a request occurred to confirm any action Beck did or didn’t take.

Beck’s repeated refusal to allow councilmembers to weigh in on various topics listed in an open meeting doesn’t violate any state law or local policy.

However, it does conflict with the Arizona attorney general’s guidance on the subject, as outlined in the office’s Agency Handbook.

“A good practice is to require the removal of an item from the consent agenda upon the request of any member of the public body,” according to the open meeting section of the handbook — guidelines on state laws and regulations meant for government employees, officers and attorneys.

Generally, mayors grant their councilmembers’ requests to take an item off, letting them make their comments and ask staff questions before voting.

To Shafer, Beck’s actions prevent Peoria councilmembers from doing some of the basic functions of their jobs as elected officials and raise questions about the city’s transparency.

“I believe in a democratic government where we can have respectful conversations and our intentions are to represent the people,” Shafer said in January when he announced that he wouldn’t run again for his Mesquite District seat, representing about 30,000 residents.

“Right now, in Peoria,” he continued, “I don’t feel like a democratic government exists. I feel like it’s a totalitarian government where the people’s voices are not taken into consideration when decisions are made.”

The Republic made multiple attempts to interview Beck. He and his office did not respond to those requests.

How are consent agendas approved?

During the Feb. 6 meeting, Peoria City Manager Henry Darwin became one of the highest-paid chief executives in metro Phoenix, earning a new annual salary of $317,255.

Afterward, Beck spoke with The Republic, explaining that an executive’s salary is better discussed behind closed doors.

Peoria leaders had met twice in executive session to discuss Darwin’s performance and contract. They approved the raise in a 5-2 vote with Dunn and Shafer opposed.

“I don’t think it should’ve been on the consent agenda,” Shafer said this week, noting he had questions that needed to be asked publicly, like how much Darwin would be paid and what was in the contract.

“The citizens should have the ability and right to come up and make comments,” Shafer said.

On consent agendas, councilmembers either vote “yes,” approving the entire package, or they vote against it, even if they oppose one specific thing.

Brad Shafer, Peoria councilmember

Since that meeting in February, Shafer hasn’t bothered asking Beck to pull items from consent.

“There have been two or three items that I would have liked pulled, but I know that they were going to be denied, and therefore I voted ‘no’ as a whole,” Shafer said.

Where’s the public discussion?

The vote on the raise had been the second high-profile item approved on consent and without any open discussion in recent months.

In mid-November, the council was asked to approve a five-year lease agreement for hangar space in Glendale.

The city was a month from purchasing a helicopter with $3.5 million from the state and needed a place to park the aircraft.

The hangar lease was on the consent agenda. Any mention of it during previous council meetings, however, wasn’t found.

Through the city’s online portal for meeting agendas, a keyword search for the terms hangar, helicopter and aviation only yielded results for three meetings in 2023: June 6, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, the latter two dealing directly with the hangar lease and the helicopter purchase, respectively.

The agenda for the June 6 meeting had a report that mentioned the need for a helicopter in passing, but nothing related to owning or storing one.

The city’s fiscal year 2024 budget did, however, include funding for the city’s anticipated aviation unit.

City officials explained to councilmembers in December that $2.5 million was earmarked as a one-time cost for the aircraft’s purchase. The remaining $1 million was set aside for ongoing operational costs.

But no specific mention of a hangar in the budget.

So, when a report on the lease appeared on the mid-November consent agenda, it caught the eyes of Dunn and Shafer.

The day before, they each asked Beck to pull the item. They wanted staff to present information to the public about the ongoing expenditure, estimated to cost the city about $452,080 through 2028.

Beck denied those requests, too.

“My understanding is that you have been fully briefed on the nature of the use of the building," Beck stated in an email to Shafer, the rest of which was redacted.

Darwin sent a follow-up email stating: “For the record, the information regarding (redacted) is a confidential communication, subject to the public records provision that allows the city to withhold information if it is in the best interest of the city to do so.”

The city manager’s office declined an interview request and did not respond to emailed questions.

After asking for the item’s removal, Shafer did receive an overview of the hangar from city staff, he acknowledged.

Asked whether councilmembers discussed it in executive session beforehand, he said he couldn’t recall.

The hangar lease and the rest of that consent agenda passed in a 6-1 vote, with Dunn dissenting.

Which Peoria leader submitted the most requests?

Among the 30 requests that appeared in Beck’s inbox, 24 were Dunn’s.

Beck denied 19.

All were since September — after Beck and the rest of the council asked Dunn, the then-vice mayor, to resign for what he called breaching the public’s trust.

A police report had revealed that a family friend of Dunn’s, a registered sex offender, had been intermittently staying at her home, potentially in violation of state law.

Dunn refused to resign, stating, “I work for the citizens, not the council.” She claimed that Beck had targeted her over their disagreement on LGBTQ issues.

He’s granted only one of her requests since. It was to pull a Dec. 12 item approving a one-time lump sum payment to city staffers represented by the American Federation of Federal, State, County and Municipal Employees.

The item also was one that Shafer had asked to discuss in public.

Dunn denied multiple interview requests for this story.

What is the mayor’s process for removing an item?

Under the Beck administration, Shafer submitted five requests to pull items from the consent agenda, three of which were denied.

Councilmember Jon Edwards submitted one. It was for an ordinance to update the service fees charged by the city’s parks, human services and arts departments.

He emailed Deputy City Manager Kevin Burke directly, copying Darwin and other city staff. However, he didn’t include Beck.

When Darwin notified the mayor of Edwards' request, Beck responded, approving the item’s removal — with a caveat.

“They (councilmembers) do need to ensure if they want something pulled, they need to request it to the mayor, cc city manager and chief of staff so we can give it the attention it deserves and follows the correct process,” Beck wrote, ending the email with a smiley face.

In response to The Republic’s request to interview Darwin, the city emailed Peoria’s policies governing council agendas.

The city’s charter gives the mayor authority, with input from the city manager, to set the council’s agenda for a regular meeting and outlines a process for councilmembers to get an item of interest included.

It does not, however, formalize a policy for consent agendas and removing items.

Only language printed on a council’s regular agenda addresses the topic: “If the Presiding Officer receives a timely notice of a request for removal, an item may be removed from the Consent Agenda for consideration on the Regular Agenda.”

While there hasn’t been an official policy, Shafer noted, the process was the same under Cathy Carlat, Peoria’s previous mayor: email her and copy the city manager.

During the years Shafer was in office while Carlat was mayor, requests weren’t denied, he said.

“I don’t recall that far back, but I know there were no requests that were denied under Mayor Carlat,” Shafer said.

Carlat echoed the statement, noting that she wanted councilmembers to submit any request they had 24 hours before the meeting so city staff could get a presentation on the item ready.

Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat was succeeded in 2022.

“It’s just common courtesy,” she said. “And I never ever refused to let someone pull something off consent.”

Denying a councilmember the opportunity to speak, Carlat said, gives the appearance that there’s something hidden in the item.

“Using the consent agenda to hide information is the opposite of transparent,” she said. “And it’s just wrong.”

Does this come down to policy or politics?

Danee Garone is the senior staff attorney for the Arizona Ombudsman’s Office.

He pointed to the state’s Open Meeting Law to note that as long as cities comply with it, “it’s really in your public body’s discretion” on how to use consent and regular agendas.

As Arizona law requires, government agencies must hold meetings in public. They also must publish agendas that provide information “as reasonably necessary to inform the public of the matters to be discussed or decided.”

“You don't have to use (consent agendas),” Garone said, “but there's nothing that says you can't and how you want to go about it and how you want to set them up and decide who does what and who has authority.”

The very question of who has what authority during a government meeting is a common one Garone gets. Whether a councilmember has the right to speak on topics listed on consent, the Open Meeting Law doesn’t address that, he said.

“I'll hear it from the mayor of a city or town, or I'll hear it from a member of the public body, saying, ‘They won’t put what I want on the public agenda,' or 'No one wants to discuss this, what do I do?’” Garone said. “Well, the Open Meeting Law doesn't address any of that. That's more of a political issue.”

As for citizen input, the Open Meeting Law doesn’t directly open the agency’s decision-making process to public participation, Garone said.

“It's more like a window into what's going on,” he said.

While the residents can’t always participate, they can at least rely on their elected officials to get answers to their questions.

Carlat said, “They have a responsibility to those people, not just the mayor. Each and every one of them has a responsibility to the residents. That’s why the meetings are public.”

Shafer said he understands the need for cities to streamline meetings for efficiency’s sake. But, he said, “there’s a fine line between being efficient (and) managing taxpayer dollars and citizen input.”

“(Residents) need to know what we’re voting on,” Shafer said. “If it’s a contentious item or an expensive item that costs a lot of dollars or an item that is of extreme importance, we should be able to have that conversation … and get public input before we make a single vote.”

Shawn Raymundo covers the West Valley cities of Glendale, Peoria and Surprise. Reach him at sraymundo@gannett.com or follow him on X @ShawnzyTsunami.

