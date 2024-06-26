Peoria man sentenced to decade in prison for possessing child pornography

A Peoria man was sentenced to 10 years and one day in prison Monday for possessing child pornography while on supervised release for a prior federal conviction.

Jack L. Nimrick, 43, had been indicted in November 2023 on federal charges of possession of obscene visual representations of children after probation officers found him in August 2023 with an unmonitored cellphone capable of connecting to the internet. Nimrick had been convicted on child pornography charges in 2015 and was serving a 15-year supervised release sentence when the incident occurred.

More: Peoria TV journalist leaves station after three years for a new job

The phone was sent to Homeland Security agents for a forensic investigation, which uncovered that the phone had over 150 images and 50 videos, all computer-generated, of child sexual abuse. Nimrick was arrested in October, with the indictment handed down the next month.

Nimrick pled guilty in March on the single count of child pornography possession and, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois, admitted at sentencing to violating the conditions of supervised release on the 2015 conviction by being in possession of the images, not registering the phone in accordance with the federal Sex Offender Registration Notification Act and failing to comply with federal computer monitoring programs for sex offenders.

Nimrick has been in held in custody of U.S. Marshals since the arrest in October. He had been facing up to 20 years in prison on the charge, as he was a prior offender of a sexual offense.

More: Race, public safety, reputation all brought up in robust debate about Peoria business

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria man receives prison sentence for child pornography