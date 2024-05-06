Peoria man pleads guilty to murder of 2-year-old daughter

A 27-year-old Peoria man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty Monday to the murder of his 2 -year-old daughter. .

Shamari R. Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of Emorri Green in early 2022, according to the Peoria County State’s Attorney Office.

Police responded to a report of a child not breathing on the morning of Feb. 1, 2022, at Williams’ home in the 1000 block of N.E. Perry Street. While performing CPR on the child, first responders noticed bruising all over her body. Resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful, and Emorri died at the scene.

A forensic pathologist's report, showed Emorri had patterned bruising and abrasions consistent with abuse all over her chest and torso. The pathologist was unable to determine exactly how many times she had been hit but said it would have been many times. She had several areas of bleeding on her brain, lacerations to her liver, and contusions on her lungs and pancreas.

When interviewed by police, Williams said that he had spanked the child 15-20 times with a belt for urinating on the living room couch. However, the pathologist determined that a belt alone would not have caused this extensive number of injuries. Emorri’s mother had given custody of her daughter to Williams just a month and a half prior.

Williams will be sentenced June 27 and is eligible for a sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections of between 20 and 75 years.

