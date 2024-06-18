Peoria man pleads guilty to drug charges in Bartonville woman's 2019 death

A Peoria man pled guilty Monday to charges that he provided a Bartonville woman with heroin at an apartment complex in 2019, eventually leading to the woman's death.

Terrance Marshall, 49, pled guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance for his role in providing Lindsey Isom, 33, with heroin on Aug. 23, 2019 at Hedgehill Apartments in Peoria. According to the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office, Isom then ingested enough heroin to lead to her death that same day.

Marshall had been indicted in 2021 on charges of drug-induced homicide for his delivery of the drugs; however, those charges were dropped as a result of the guilty plea.

Marshall was set to begin trial in the case Monday but decided to plead guilty to unlawful delivery instead. He was sentenced to just over six years in prison, receiving credit for the three years that he served while awaiting trial in this case.

The sentence will be concurrent with a six-year sentence he is serving on a forgery conviction from 2023. In addition to the prison sentences, he receives one year of mandatory supervised release.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria man pleads guilty to drug charges in woman's 2019 death