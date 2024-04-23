Peoria man indicted for allegedly punching police officer, bus driver and health worker

A Peoria man was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for allegedly punching a Peoria police officer multiple times after police found him sleeping at Downtown Peoria's Becker Building, according to the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office.

Eric Anderson, 33, is accused of attacking a Peoria police officer on April 12 after police tried to take him into custody after he was found sleeping at the Becker Building. Anderson is charged with aggravated battery.

The officer reportedly suffered a significant cut under his right eye and had multiple fractures.

However, Anderson apparently has a history of punching people beyond the April 12 incident.

Anderson is also accused of punching a CityLink bus driver in the face on March 30 and is also said to have punched a staff member The Woods at Sharon, a home for the mentally ill, several times on March 8, according to the state's attorney's office.

The grand jury also indicted Anderson in both of those incidents.

