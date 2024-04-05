Peoria man found guilty of murder in 2022 fatal shooting

A 42-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Peoria man in a dispute over money nearly two years ago was found guilty Thursday on first-degree murder charges.

Rev I. Blakes was found guilty of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon for his role in the death of Michael Davis, Jr. 32, at his home in the 1000 block of West McClure Avenue on June 28, 2022. According to the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office, the jury deliberated for around an hour before it rendered a verdict.

Blakes was accused of showing up on a motorized bike at Davis' home while he was eating dinner with his family and began an argument over money. Davis told Blakes to leave over a dozen times, but instead, he pulled out a gun and shot him.

During the four-day trial, Davis' sister testified that after her brother was shot and was lying on the ground, Blakes went up to him and fired an additional three shots before fleeing. He then threw the gun in a nearby creek.

Blakes was arrested four days after the shooting and had been held in the Peoria County Jail awaiting trial.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for May 22 at 1:15 p.m., with Circuit Judge John Vespa presiding. Blakes faces life in prison as a result of the shooting, as the jury also found that he discharged a weapon during the incident.

