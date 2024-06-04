Peoria man accused of lying to police in the death of 75-year-old woman

After nearly five years, the murder trial of a Peoria man accused of killing a 75-year-old woman at her home in December 2019 began Tuesday in Peoria County Circuit Court.

Dmitri Rogatchev, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Sandra Jackson, 75, at her home in the 500 block of Northeast Monroe Street on Dec. 3, 2019. Rogatchev, who had served as Jackson's live-in caretaker, is accused of striking her several times in the head in a fit of rage, causing injuries severe enough that she died 12 hours after the incident.

Prosecutors with the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office said during opening statements Tuesday that Rogatchev's alleged actions directly led to her death and that he had lied to police and to physicians at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center about the true nature of her condition.

Assistant State's Attorney Larry Evans said that while Rogatchev claimed that Jackson had been drinking and took several medications on the night of her death, doctors were unable to find any sort of alcohol in her system. In addition, her symptoms of brain hemorrhaging were not consistent with the claims that Rogatchev made to police.

Initially charged with domestic battery, Peoria police officers re-interviewed Rogatchev after Jackson died. He then admitted slapping her and that his anger at Jackson made it difficult for him to remember everything that happened that night. He was then charged with first-degree murder.

Michael Doubet, a local defense attorney representing Rogatchev, said that his actions were merely accidental and that he had been meaning to only kick the chair Jackson was sitting in out of frustration, but missed and hit her.

He also said that police hadn't noticed anything wrong, didn't see any signs of visual abuse and nothing that would have caused the brain bleed that directly led to Jackson's death. Doubet said that the jury should consider the things that the prosecution isn't saying just as much as what they do say.

Circuit Judge John Vespa is presiding over the trial. If convicted, Rogatchev faces up to 60 years in prison.

