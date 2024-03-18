Peoria County deputy arrested for alleged DUI after accident with marked squad car

A Peoria County Sheriff's deputy was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested late Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence.

Jacob Marion, 26, was involved in a one-vehicle accident in the 5400 block of Farmington Road while he was driving a marked squad car at 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Peoria County Sheriff's Office. Illinois State Police were immediately notified of the incident and responded to the scene, where they arrested Marion.

Marion was charged with one count of DUI, with a hearing scheduled for Monday to determine if he could be released before trial. The court ruled in favor of Marion, with his next appearance in court scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said that Marion would be out on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted. Marion had been with the office since 2019.

Sheriff Chris Watkins said that he was "shocked and disappointed" with Marion's alleged actions, but no other details were available as they waited for reports from ISP.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria County Sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charges