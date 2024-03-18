Peoria area sees drop in population for most counties, according to census data

The U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday that the population in many counties in the Peoria area dropped slightly over the past year, with steeper drops coming in the three years since the 2020 United States Census.

The Census Bureau released its 2023 county population data showing that Peoria County had 177,513 residents last year, down slightly from the 178,000 estimated in 2022. Tazewell County had an estimate of 129,541 people, with Woodford County estimated to have 38,285 residents living there in 2023.

Peoria County's total was down 0.3% year-over-year, but the declines were steeper when given a three-year comparison with the numbers compiled for the 2020 U.S. Census. At that time, Peoria County's population was at 181,836, but since then, the county has bled population at a rate of 2.4%. In Tazewell County, the population declined by 1.4%, with Woodford County only declining by 0.5%.

Year-over-year, Tazewell's population remained stable, with only a 0.1% decline, as did Woodford's, with a slight increase of 0.3%.

Outside the inner ring of the Peoria area, Fulton County's estimate came in at 32,541 people, down 1.2% from 2022 and 3.2% from the 2020 Census. In Knox County – home to Galesburg and Knox College – 48,411 residents were reported, only down 0.4% from 2022, but still down 3.1% from 2020.

Marshall and Putnam counties each saw slight population increases year over year, rising at a 0.1% rate in 2023, but Stark County saw a decline of 1.8% year-over-year. Marshall County, which had a population of 11,683 in 2023, declined only 0.6% from the 2020 census, with Putnam County's 5,561 being a 1.3% drop and Stark County's 5,218 falling 3.3% over the past three years.

Statewide, Illinois' population declined by 0.3% year over year, from 12,582,515 in 2022 to 12,549,589 in 2023. The decline increased to 2.1% when comparing it to the 2020 Census data. Only 15 of Illinois' 102 counties saw any kind of population increase from 2022, with Kendall County in the exurban Chicago area leading the way with a 1.8% increase from 2022.

The number drops when dating back to the 2020 Census, with just seven counties seeing an increase. Once again, Kendall County reported a 6.1% increase, higher than any other in Illinois.

Even with relatively slow growth in Illinois, the Midwest as a whole saw more counties with a population increase in 2023, with 542 increasing and 513 decreasing. The average annual change declined to 0.02% from 0.09 in 2022.

Lauren Bowers, who leads the Census Bureau's Population Estimates Branch, said that the Midwest's relative recovery comes as areas out west begin to see slower growth in their counties.

"Domestic migration patterns are changing, and the impact on counties is especially evident," Bowers said. "Areas which experienced high levels of domestic out-migration during the pandemic, such as in the Midwest and Northeast, are now seeing more counties with population growth. Meanwhile, county population growth is slowing down out west, such as in Arizona and Idaho."

The U.S. population overall was estimated at 334,914,895 for 2023, up 0.5% from 2022 and up 1% from the total at the 2020 Census, which had the population at 331,464,948. Illinois came in as the sixth most populous state in the Union, behind California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria County population falls along with other Illinois counties