This Peoria-area community pool will close for good after summer season

The Metamora community swimming pool has "reached the end of its practical lifespan" and will close after this season.

The Metamora Park District announced the closing in a June 5 post on the Metamora Swimming Pool Facebook page. The park district cited diminishing attendance, increasing labor and management costs, and a need for major renovation.

"The Metamora Park District has been in existence since 1967, and the original creation of it was centered around the Metamora Community Pool," the post stated. Today, the "aged facility" is "just one major repair away from being ... unfit for use."

The park district "would like to invite community discussion to make a progressive decision to create a new community facility that could include meeting spaces, community recreation opportunities, and, yes of course, a new pool," the post stated. It added, "Please get involved. Speak to the village board, volunteer your time energy, and emotion to a positive outcome for the entire community."

The pool is located at 116 N. Douglas St. This year's closing date is listed as Aug. 4.

