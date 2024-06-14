I use people's preferred pronouns out of respect. Not because the government said so.

Professor Nicholas Meriwether “believes that ‘God created human beings as either male or female, that this sex is fixed in each person from the moment of conception, and that it cannot be changed, regardless of an individual’s feelings or desires.’”

His Christian faith wasn’t a problem for him as an instructor at Shawnee State University until 2016 when the school required that he refer to students by their preferred pronouns. That policy set Meriwether on a collision course with a student’s self-expressed gender identity. Nothing less than the First Amendment is at stake.

As an opinion columnist, some readers would happily control my speech. From time to time, I receive colorful messages explaining how I might have written a superior column if only I weren’t a benighted idiot. I take it in stride because I understand what the criticism represents: Our viewpoint differences are the most critical health check on whether our society remains free.

The First Amendment’s contours as applied to both public and private speech restrictions are well defined. While the government and government-funded institutions may limit speech in terms of time, place, and manner, the content of speech is generally outside their restrictive reach.

Gender identity is a viewpoint that shouldn’t be handled any differently.

Professor wanted a compromise, but he got pushback

Meriwether’s case isn’t a hypothetical. In 2018, a student in one of his classes demanded that Meriwether use feminine pronouns and said he would be fired if he didn’t comply.

Nicholas Meriwether, a philosophy professor, accused Shawnee State University in a lawsuit of violating his right to free speech. He will receive $400,000 in a settlement.

In spite of his sincerely held beliefs, Meriwether offered a compromise to call on the student by her last name instead of using pronouns at all. The student wasn’t satisfied, complained to the school again, and threatened to retain counsel.

Meriwether even offered to use the student’s preferred pronouns and put a disclaimer on his course syllabus that he was doing so under compulsion while stating his perspectives on gender identity.

Sara Green, Liv N. Parks, Kait Spear, Francesca Walker and Clare McDaniels talk at the K.C. Potter Center on Vanderbilt's campus. UT isn't the only university in Tennessee to grapple with gender-neutral pronouns. Vanderbilt added "he/she/they" to the default pronouns in its student handbook this year.

At the end of the semester, Meriwether awarded the offended student a “high grade.” This grade reflected “very good work” and “frequent participation in class discussions.” In short, the student wasn’t penalized on account of the difference in viewpoint about gender.

Nevertheless, Shawnee State formally reprimanded Meriwether who feared his employment was in jeopardy in spite of an otherwise spotless disciplinary record. As a result, Meriwether filed suit against the school for violating his constitutional rights. Ultimately, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals was quite clear in agreeing with Meriwether.

We should not require ideological conformity

If professors lacked free speech protections when teaching, a university would wield alarming power to compel ideological conformity.

A university president could require a pacifist to declare that war is just, a civil rights icon to condemn the Freedom Riders, a believer to deny the existence of God, or a Soviet émigré to address his students as “comrades.”

Meriwether’s case isn’t alone. In 2017, California’s SB219 criminalized the “willful and repeated failure” of long-term care facilities to use a resident’s chosen name and pronouns with a fine of up to $2,500 or 180 days in jail. Similarly, a California appellate court struck down the law as running afoul of the First Amendment.

Courts of law are recognizing something our cultural conversation is missing.

What if the role of professor and student were reversed?

In the interest of transparency, I generally agree with Meriwether’s views on gender. Men and women are meaningfully different. I also reject the idea that we should have a genderless society. As a man, I’m perfectly fine being prohibited from women’s sports. I’m not offended in the least that I can’t go into a female locker room without someone calling the police.

Imagine that the roles were reversed in Meriwether’s case. A Christian student demands that his transgender professor embrace a traditional definition of male and female. The student is laughed out of the classroom for behaving like a tyrannical bigot imposing his personal views on gender. Upset, the student files a complaint with the school and then a lawsuit alleging that he’s being discriminated against because of his faith.

Should he prevail?

If the professor isn’t harassing the student or treating him differently on account of his views, then he has every right to disagree with him, laugh, or generally respond with his own thoughts. Even if he offends the student deeply, the student simply can’t and shouldn’t be able to compel the professor’s speech.

Mere disagreement isn’t some form of violence or harassment.

Those who would punish others for a traditional view of gender engage in a sleight of hand that we must reject. They want gender identity to be simultaneously elective and immutable. “Trans women are women” is a regularly deployed mantra, but it too is a viewpoint. According to the Human Rights Campaign, “gender identity” is “one's innermost concept of self as male, female, a blend of both or neither – how individuals perceive themselves and what they call themselves.”

Gender simply cannot simultaneously be a permanent characteristic like race or sex and be a matter of perception that can change. Because gender identity is indeed a personal expression, views on the issue are equal under the First Amendment.

But what about private businesses or universities?

Those institutions certainly possess more flexibility in controlling and policing speech, but they shouldn’t use it. Aligning with the First Amendment is critical for the ideological and intellectual diversity so many businesses and educational institutions crave. When private institutions discriminate against certain viewpoints, they pursue orthodoxy at the expense of curiosity. That may work for some businesses, but it’s devastating to educational environments.

So what does this mean in practice?

Maybe a better solution is choose to be respectful

I have a friend from high school who now presents as a man. Never once has this individual demanded that I respect his pronouns. I do because he’s still a friend and someone who I care about even if our lives don’t intersect as much as they did when we were young. My perspectives on gender have not changed, but I value the relationship far more than irritating him with pronouns of my choosing. More frequently, I opt to call him by his last name like I did in high school.

There’s no offense to either of us. Building relationships creates room for accommodation and understanding. He’s choosing how he wants to present himself, and I control my response. We’re both quite free in our personal views and chosen personal association.

That positive compromise can’t always be reached. So which pronoun wins in the war of gender identity when perspectives clash? If we want America’s pronouns to be “we” and “us,” the only possible win is protecting our right to disagree as a critical national virtue.

