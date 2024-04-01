'The people's house': 40,000 people brave the rain for White House Easter Egg Roll

Children take part in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on on April 1, 2024 in Washington, DC. In addition to the traditional egg roll and egg hunt, First Lady Jill Biden continues last year's theme of “EGGucation” with educational activities and special performances on the South Lawn.

WASHINGTON ― A little rain Monday morning couldn't stop the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

An estimated 40,000 people packed the White House South Lawn, enduring occasional raindrops for one of the White House's oldest traditions that dates back to 1878.

Kids rolled and hunted for eggs in what officials said was the largest White House Egg Roll ever. Other children heard stories in a reading nook. Big band jazz from the Marines and Navy bands livened the spirts amid the dark clouds.

"This is the people's house," President Joe Biden, wearing a necktie featuring colorful eggs, told Al Roker on the NBC Today Show. "We just like opening up the place and let people see. This is their place."

Kids lined up with colorful spoons for their chance to roll the multicolored eggs to the finish line as eager parents, aunts and uncles waited with cameras at the finish line capturing the kids’ brave attempts to roll the sometimes defiant stuck-in-the-grass eggs.

The celebration included an assortment of educational opportunities for children. Dubbed the “EGGucation” Roll − a theme pushed by first lady Jill Biden − the South Lawn featured a school house activity area, a reading nook, a "field trip to the farm," a physical education zone and a "snack time tent."

Colorful miniature hot-air balloons decorated the south façade of the White House, each marking the school subjects that make up "STEAM" education − science, technology, engineering, art and math.

"Easter reminds us of the power of hope and renewal, sacrifice and resurrection,” Biden said, addressing the crowd from a White House balcony standing next to an Easter bunny mascot. “But mainly love and grace toward one another. It's time to pray for one another, to cherish the blessings and the possibilities that we have as Americans. That’s what I see in our country.”

Tickets for the event were distributed to the public through an online lottery.

The White House Easter Egg Roll started when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to egg roll on the White House lawn on the Monday after Easter. Hayes was replacing an egg roll that had previously taken place on the west grounds of the U.S. Capitol but was restricted by 1876 because of concern about landscape damage, according to the White House Historical Association.

For the 45th year in a row, the American Egg Board, representing the nation's egg farms, partnered with the White House to put on Monday's event.

Biden told Roker that he celebrated Easter Sunday with his family at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. Biden was also asked about the 2024 election against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“I think the country is ready to come together. I mean that sincerely," Biden said. “I just think people are so tired of the negativity that is propagated, that they just want to get engaged. They want to change things. I am optimistic.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: White House Easter Egg Roll draws record 40,000 despite rain