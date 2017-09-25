People want 'Party in the USA' to be their new national anthem after this Miley Cyrus performance

It was a turbulent weekend of feuding between the president of the United States and hundreds of NFL players, who took a knee during the pre-game national anthem in protest against police brutality and in defiance to Trump's prolonged rants against the gesture.

Celebrities like Stevie Wonder publicly joined the protest but others, like Miley Cyrus, chose a different route.

At the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas, the pop star re-purposed her 2009 big hit "Party in the U.S.A.", but gave it a completely different interpretation.

Before launching herself into a blisteringly good performance of the song, she gave a powerful (and sweary) statement on Trump's America. All without a single mention of "Donald Trump."

Seriously, listen to it, it'll give you shivers:

.@happyhippiefdn & I won't stop until it's a party in the usa for everyone!!!! pic.twitter.com/YD6sMSkWUo — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 24, 2017

During her performance, words like "dreamers," "justice," "hope," "understanding," and "love" appeared on the screen behind Miley, who shouted them as they flashed.

Fans on Twitter absolutely loved it:

“It’s not a party in the USA without equality” - Miley Cyrus — Team Miley (@WeAdoreMiley) September 24, 2017

The taxi man put on the radio and @MileyCyrus was saying it wouldn't be a Party in the USA until we have equality. So I put my hands up. — Valerie Anne (@PunkyStarshine) September 24, 2017

Miley just gave #Dreamers a shoutout during party in the USA idk if I can love her more! @MileyCyrus you is dope! https://t.co/mB9lofaLrC — Daniaaa (@dania10) September 24, 2017

Miley Cyrus is now using Party in the USA to promote human decency so yea I'm a fan. — Dante Motion (@givememotion) September 25, 2017

What's more, they even called "Party in the U.S.A." their new national anthem:

nothing but love for MY national anthem, party in the usa by miley cyrus — samflower (@milkygoddess) September 24, 2017

Hi @MileyCyrus I would like your support in making Party in the USA the next national anthem of the United States, pls respond — Tom Fehr (@TJFsports) September 23, 2017

Personally, I think the National Anthem should be should be God Bless America or Party in the USA. — Blem Foreal (@EiffelTower_217) September 25, 2017

Me during the National Anthem: taking a knee

Me during Party in the USA: Standing, hand over heart, with tears in my eyes

— amy adams' oscar (@kmesquire) September 24, 2017

& that’s why party in the USA sang by someone that believes the country/world should be like this is MY national anthem https://t.co/zbcDBYLaPp — lily🌵 (@signofthecyrus) September 24, 2017

No offense but if we changed the National Anthem to Party in the USA this wouldn't be a problem — McKaylah Austin (@mckaylah_austin) September 24, 2017

The only National Anthem I'm ever going to rise for again is Miley Cyrus' 'Party In The USA.' — Andrew Dodson (@andashd) September 25, 2017

want everyone to stand up during the national anthem? then change the anthem to “Party in the USA” & i guarantee you everyone will stand up — Shawn Samuels (@ShawnPatSamuels) September 24, 2017

Still not convinced? Just read her speech before the song: