    People want 'Party in the USA' to be their new national anthem after this Miley Cyrus performance

    Gianluca Mezzofiore
    It was a turbulent weekend of feuding between the president of the United States and hundreds of NFL players, who took a knee during the pre-game national anthem in protest against police brutality and in defiance to Trump's prolonged rants against the gesture.

    Celebrities like Stevie Wonder publicly joined the protest but others, like Miley Cyrus, chose a different route. 

    At the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas, the pop star re-purposed her 2009 big hit "Party in the U.S.A.", but gave it a completely different interpretation. 

    Before launching herself into a blisteringly good performance of the song, she gave a powerful (and sweary) statement on Trump's America. All without a single mention of "Donald Trump." 

    Seriously, listen to it, it'll give you shivers: 

    During her performance, words like "dreamers," "justice," "hope," "understanding," and "love" appeared on the screen behind Miley, who shouted them as they flashed. 

    Fans on Twitter absolutely loved it: 

    What's more, they even called "Party in the U.S.A." their new national anthem: 

    Still not convinced? Just read her speech before the song: 

