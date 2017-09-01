People Are Tweeting The Perfectly Petty Phrases They Use In Work Emails

Crafting a work email when you’re annoyed at a coworker requires a certain amount of tact.

Crafting a work email when you’re annoyed at a coworker requires a certain amount of tact. Lisa from accounting may have missed a huge deadline, but you have to be diplomatic, not snippy, when reminding her that it’s still due. (Come on, Lisa, get it together.)

The best work clap back ― or “friendly reminder” to get something done ― is subtle but gets to the point. Last week, freelance writer Danielle René tweeted her go-to response for when people at work need some gentle prodding to actually work:

What is your favorite phrase to use in a professional clap back?



Mine is "per my last email..." — Millionaire la flare (@DeeRene_) August 21, 2017

She also shared her default method for seeking clarity on a project:

I'm also a fan of laying out all the facts of where they have me confused.



And ending with "please advise" pic.twitter.com/PSgPwtVrgj — Millionaire la flare (@DeeRene_) August 22, 2017

René’s tweets kickstarted a hilarious convo on Twitter, with people weighing in with their favorite ways to throw shade on the down low at work.

Here’s how to casually loop back on an email you sent four days ago:

"Not sure if my email made it to you as I haven't heard back" - queen of passive aggressive over here! — Sarah Crumrine (@crumr018) August 22, 2017

I LOVE an "Any updates on this?" — organic. (@_verytrue) August 22, 2017

Or let your coworkers know you’ve come prepared with receipts:

Oh my god. LMFAO. "According to my records...." — Steph Jacobs (@sjacobs) August 22, 2017

CC’ing the person’s boss or manager, however, is next-level petty and essentially means war:

When I see "any updates" with my manager cc'd pic.twitter.com/a7yaihSm7e — Anthony Scaracoochie (@DallasVideoDJ) August 22, 2017

There’s always the “maybe you can point me in the direction of someone who could help me” approach:

I also like "Just following up on my email below. If someone else is better suited for this request please direct me to them. Thanks!" pic.twitter.com/aYajGhJsrO — ℳξꌗ (@perksofbeingMes) August 22, 2017

And finally, don’t forget that email signoffs are great way to serve up that last bit of pettiness you’ve been bottling up inside: