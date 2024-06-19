'People trust her. They love her.' Akron detective Bertina King to retire

Detective Bertina King knows pretty much everyone in Akron — and she's been pretty much everywhere in the city, too.

Over her 33-year career with the Akron Police Department, King has worked at bars, schools and churches, and she has handled the city's top murder cases. Though she's retiring June 21, King said her connections with the community will remain as strong as ever.

"I knew every single person in my district," King said. "I'd like to go, 'Oh, you're having a barbecue? What are you all doing over here?' I'd go to people's funerals. You'd develop a lot of bonds with people."

Born and raised in West Akron, King joined the force as a police officer in 1991 and became a detective for Akron's bureau in 1997. The Central Hower High School student was the first Black woman to work for the city's Major Crimes Unit, which investigates murders, rapes, robberies and assaults involving weapons.

King said she was interested in law enforcement work because she had relatives on Akron's police department and wanted to help her community in any way she could. She planned to work as a firefighter, but after she took the required test, she learned the fire department was not immediately hiring for a position.

She then took a test to become a police officer, but she also thought there was not an open spot. Surprisingly soon, King had received a call from the Akron Police Department to set up an interview, and she started training the next week.

"A lot of people don't think it's a big deal to have minority representation, but it really is because you want to see women doing stuff like that, especially Black females, because it makes you think that you can do it," she said.

As an officer, King started on the midnight shift and patrolled her home area of lower West Akron. She attended people's barbeques and get-togethers. Working the bar scene, like at the Hi-De-Ho Lounge, also gained her many connections.

"I always tell people, 'Be careful how you treat people,'" King said. "'Be careful what you do and how you do it. You never know how you're going to come across them.' If you're good to somebody and, say they're a witness, they'll remember that when they're a victim, and they'll actually call you."

One day while on patrol, King became informed of a murder that had recently occurred in the area, and she realized more investigation was needed. She joined the case due to her knowledge of the neighborhood, kick-starting her detective journey.

In 1997, King joined Akron's Major Crimes Unit in its Detective Bureau. Since she was the only woman on the team, King got assigned most of the sexual assault cases.

"At that time, there wasn't any rulebook," she said. "'What do you do? How do you do it?' I went to a lot of trainings myself, paid for a lot of trainings myself. I wanted to know more."

As a detective, King created the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) unit at the former St. Thomas Hospital to provide care specific to survivors of sexual assault and rape. She worked on a statewide sexual assault training team, created a Sexual Assault Unit at Cleveland Clinic Akron General and wrote a grant that earned her department funding for a Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. Akron's Detective Bureau has detectives solely hired to work on cold-case sexual assaults due to King's work.

King also wrote the department's first-ever death notification procedure.

Detective Bertina King talks about her 33 years with the Akron Police Department.

'I've never been around anyone that shared that same dedication'

Her boss, Lt. David Whiddon, said the reality of King's retirement and the hole she will leave in the department has not hit him yet.

"I've never been around anyone that has shared that same dedication," he said. "She has done whatever she could to be the face of the Akron Police Department. You just can't find anyone like that. People trust her, they love her. We should be modeling her as we go forward as a police department."

Whiddon said King worked on every major case the bureau handled, including the murders of Hannah Hill in 1999 and Margo Prade in 1997. Prade was killed by her ex-husband, the then-Akron Police Capt. Douglas Prade.

King was the "glue" holding investigations together, according to Whiddon.

When handling cases involving teens and young adults, King said she focused on being honest and available. She said she talks to victims and their families and attends funerals to show she cares.

"We have a lot of shootings that affect our community, and people don't understand these kids have no way to vent or talk to people about that," she said. "Whenever a shooting happens, especially if it's something that's related to the youth, I always make sure I call the school resource officer in the morning and say, 'Hey, if you start hearing some stuff, make sure you call me to run over there and talk to whomever it is.'"

During her tenure, King trained the Akron Police Department and local pastors on handling domestic violence and sexual assaults. She also is a security presence for her church, The House of the Lord in West Akron.

Even Akron kids know King by name, though many usually call her "auntie," she said.

"There's nothing more fun than seeing the kids all year," King said.

The detective works security at nearly every basketball and football game at Buchtel Community Learning Center. She speaks at other schools, talks to young girl groups in the area and works at House Three Thirty, a resource space for I Promise School families.

These connections are some of the best parts of her job, she said.

"Kids warm up to you," King said. "People are sometimes against officers being armed in the school, but officers in school is a good thing because if they don't have any interaction with officers, their view is only what they get from the media. They can see that we're real people. We love kids. I love kids."

People can still find King in Buchtel's gym and at House Three Thirty after her retirement, and she said will work as a reserve police officer for the Akron Police Department.

"I want to make sure that I'm still available to the community so people know they can still call me," King said. "They're one thing I'm going to miss a lot."

