People are targeting Pensacola elderly women and stealing from them: PPD

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police are searching for two females they say stole a wallet from an elderly lady.

A news release from the Pensacola Police Department said the incident occurred at 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Publix on 9th Avenue and Bayou Boulevard.

Officers believe the suspects are targeting elderly women who are out shopping.

The suspect takes the victim’s wallet out of their purse while the victim is not looking.

The suspect then makes thousands of dollars worth of purchases on credit and debit cards at different locations.

Police are urging the public to be aware of their surroundings and to not leave their purses or wallets unattended.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Pensacola Police at 850-435-1901.

