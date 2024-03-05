People Are Stunned By Fox News Guest's Head-Spinning Claim About Donald Trump

Critics responded to a Fox News guest’s claim about Donald Trump with a collective, “Huh?”

The “Outnumbered” panel on Monday fawned over what they described as Trump’s “measured” and “firm” response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that Colorado must include him on its 2024 presidential ballot.

“So good,” television personality Kym Douglas first said of Trump, who argued that voters and not a court should decide on who should be POTUS.

Then she added, “What I love about him, he never plays the victim. He was like, ‘Keep weaponizing me. I just keep winning.’ Never plays the victim. I thought he was super presidential today.”

The claim confused many, seeing how Republican 2024 front-runner Trump’s attempts to portray himself as a political martyr is actually one of his main campaign tactics to rally his base.

Critics duly noted that and more on X, formerly Twitter:

Direct from Upside Down World: Fox News host says Trump “never plays the victim”. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/A2lzseHJ8B — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 4, 2024

We may have reached new levels in Fox News' sycophancy towards Trump.



In this segment alone, you have one host literally compare Trump to God while another one says Trump "never plays the victim."



Meanwhile, there are a bunch of "preach" and "drop the mic" shouts throughout. pic.twitter.com/bIvkGgpank — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 4, 2024

This segment is beyond stupid. @HARRISFAULKNER literally lets a panelist lie by saying Trump never plays the victim? @FoxNews is literally the communications arm of the @GOP. https://t.co/z6LNQeQBF7 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 4, 2024

🤣😂🤣 he’s been playing the victim since he lost the 2020 election https://t.co/OP4CCIqK5I — Robbin (Real Robbin) 🌊 ¯\(ツ) ⁄ ¯ (@RaeMargaret61) March 4, 2024

