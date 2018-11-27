People Are All Shook Up Because Trump Said He Looks Like Elvis

President Donald Trump drew cheers when he said that people thought he looked like Elvis when he was younger.

The opportunity to share this tidbit presented itself Monday afternoon at his rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, where the king of rock and roll was born on January 8, 1935.

“Tupelo, home of thousands of hard-working American patriots, and the proud birthplace of the king of rock n’ roll, Elvis. Elvis! We love Elvis,” Trump said at the rally.

“I shouldn’t say this, you’ll say I’m very conceited, because I’m not, but other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis,” he added. “Can you believe it?” he added. “I always considered that a great compliment. We love Elvis, don’t we?”

It doesn’t take too long to look through the Trump photo archives to see if you spot a physical resemblance. Both Trump and the otherworldly rock pioneer have certainly proved themselves to be leaders in their own ways. In any case, suffice it say that people online were all shook up about it.

Here in Tupelo, where Elvis was born, Trump says that -- other than the blonde hair -- he was often compared to the famous singer. "I take it as a great compliment." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 26, 2018

At his hate rally tonight, Predator trump said to his cult groupies that growing up, people that most likely don’t exist told him he looked like Elvis Presley.



— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 27, 2018

This just in from Graceland: Elvis Reacts to Trump thinking he looks like him.... pic.twitter.com/gUQAtC1ZkY — Biff Rendar (@biffrendar) November 27, 2018

Donald Trump just said during his Tupelo rally that he’s often been compared to Elvis. Only in the sense that Elvis has left the building. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 26, 2018

Trump was in Mississippi to endorse Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, who faces off against Democrat Mike Espy Tuesday in a runoff for Senate.

Recently, Hyde-Smith drew backlash from detractors when she joked about a public hanging, and voter suppression.

Trump used the rally as a platform for a number of his talking points, including the idea that a vote for Hyde-Smith would keep Republicans in power in the Senate.

Just hours after Melania Trump revealed her White House Christmas decorations on Monday morning, Trump kept the Christmas theme going. At his next stop in Biloxi, POTUS emerged from a makeshift Christmas fireplace chimney prop, Santa style. Fake snow fell, and some attendants wore full Santa Claus costumes.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Biloxi. pic.twitter.com/uokhkdK6Xp — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 27, 2018