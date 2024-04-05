People Are Sharing Pictures Of Damage Caused By The East Coast Earthquake, And Here's How It's Looking Out There
I'm sure you all know by now, but there was a 4.8-magnitude earthquake on the East Coast this morning.
BREAKING: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the East Coast around 10:23 AM, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was felt from Philadelphia to Boston. pic.twitter.com/7E81xLjI4X
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 5, 2024
MSNBC/ Twitter: @MSNBC
People on social media are sharing pictures of the damage they're seeing, and here's how it's looking out there...
BREAKING: 4.8 magnitude earthquake reported in the Northeast. Shaking felt in New York City, Philadelphia and Boston. Story coming.
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) April 5, 2024
1.
Earthquake in NYC. But we will rebuild. pic.twitter.com/VdFZ4DCES1
— MyBlueEmpire (@MyBlueEmpirex) April 5, 2024
2.
Felt it here in NYC. About to start the clear up of the damage pic.twitter.com/I7VigtEGBS
— Matt (@cautiousstoat) April 5, 2024
3.
Its going to take us banding together as a community, but we must band together to rebuild from the destruction of this earthquake. pic.twitter.com/ZK9x7AJhfT
— Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) April 5, 2024
4.
we will rebuild pic.twitter.com/ZvnY0Lj1jJ
— Teddy (@teddypejoski) April 5, 2024
5.
WE WILL REBUILD pic.twitter.com/AdK6DMrYTh
— matt gehring (@mattryanx) April 5, 2024
6.
We will rebuild NY. Stay strong 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5ZhOrru56q
— Andrew (@aussie_andyy) April 5, 2024
7.
8.
My brother sent us this pic of the damage, prayers please #earthquake pic.twitter.com/NZqf0dsoEB
— R🍉BBIΣ, 𝐸𝓈𝓆. (@R0BB1_3) April 5, 2024
9.
I survived the Earthquake of 2024. We will rebuild!! Jersey strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/kXRdjTNYoj
— Jim Sissick (@JSissick) April 5, 2024
10.
We will rebuild. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/0BRSoim4fv
— Nick (@NickFromJersey) April 5, 2024
11.
We will rebuild. Hey @fema, how about some earthquake relief money. If it helps, I identify as an undocumented migrant @WhiteHouse. I’ll even let you sniff my hair @POTUS. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mfTYSOXigW
— George Dawli (@georgepdawli) April 5, 2024
12.
Earthquake ! We will rebuild . pic.twitter.com/soEEviGqK1
— EricRothstein (@EricDRothstein) April 5, 2024
13.
Earthquake 2024. We will rebuild #earthquake #njwx pic.twitter.com/9PDor6cbrR
— Tim Andrews (@TimOnTheRadio) April 5, 2024
14.
#earthquake We will rebuild. #LongIslandStrong pic.twitter.com/LDrhJPjufo
— Dr. Pangloss (@junziforhire) April 5, 2024
15.
We will rebuild. pic.twitter.com/adorSFQhKa
— bobby gill (@omgbobbyg) April 5, 2024
16.
Damage from the #earthquake today in Brooklyn. We will rebuild. 💪 pic.twitter.com/PlYDGefGkW
— Kathryn Harriman (@kathrynlindsey) April 5, 2024
17.
we will rebuild ✊🏻❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/eLOIoeT01W
— The Jester of Tortuga (@JonBonCozy) April 5, 2024
18.
we will rebuild pic.twitter.com/AawYJU0GOf
— Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) April 5, 2024
19.
West coast friends are about to experience the other side of Earthquake Twitter!Thankfully we're safe. Now we must rebuild. pic.twitter.com/Y5HYdOpk8f
— Dorkly (@dorkly) April 5, 2024
20.
We will rebuild. pic.twitter.com/DKq3r3RLKV
— Daniel DePetris (@DanDePetris) April 5, 2024
21.
We survived the NYC earthquake.We will rebuild pic.twitter.com/8Zwvlz2Jg5
— Brandon Trusso (@brandontrusso) April 5, 2024
22. And lastly...
We will rebuild pic.twitter.com/YEc8SYZyyo
— Aron Tzimas (@arontzimas) April 5, 2024