People Are Sharing Pictures Of Damage Caused By The East Coast Earthquake, And Here's How It's Looking Out There

I'm sure you all know by now, but there was a 4.8-magnitude earthquake on the East Coast this morning.

BREAKING: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the East Coast around 10:23 AM, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was felt from Philadelphia to Boston. pic.twitter.com/7E81xLjI4X — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 5, 2024

MSNBC/ Twitter: @MSNBC

People on social media are sharing pictures of the damage they're seeing, and here's how it's looking out there...

BREAKING: 4.8 magnitude earthquake reported in the Northeast. Shaking felt in New York City, Philadelphia and Boston. Story coming. — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @weatherchannel

1.

Earthquake in NYC. But we will rebuild. pic.twitter.com/VdFZ4DCES1 — MyBlueEmpire (@MyBlueEmpirex) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @MyBlueEmpirex

2.

Felt it here in NYC. About to start the clear up of the damage pic.twitter.com/I7VigtEGBS — Matt (@cautiousstoat) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @cautiousstoat

3.

Its going to take us banding together as a community, but we must band together to rebuild from the destruction of this earthquake. pic.twitter.com/ZK9x7AJhfT — Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @Braden_Keith

4.

Twitter: @teddypejoski

5.

WE WILL REBUILD pic.twitter.com/AdK6DMrYTh — matt gehring (@mattryanx) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @mattryanx

6.

We will rebuild NY. Stay strong 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5ZhOrru56q — Andrew (@aussie_andyy) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @aussie_andyy

7.

8.

My brother sent us this pic of the damage, prayers please #earthquake pic.twitter.com/NZqf0dsoEB — R🍉BBIΣ, 𝐸𝓈𝓆. (@R0BB1_3) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @R0BB1_3

9.

I survived the Earthquake of 2024. We will rebuild!! Jersey strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/kXRdjTNYoj — Jim Sissick (@JSissick) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @JSissick

10.

Twitter: @NickFromJersey

11.

We will rebuild. Hey @fema, how about some earthquake relief money. If it helps, I identify as an undocumented migrant @WhiteHouse. I’ll even let you sniff my hair @POTUS. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mfTYSOXigW — George Dawli (@georgepdawli) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @georgepdawli

12.

Earthquake ! We will rebuild . pic.twitter.com/soEEviGqK1 — EricRothstein (@EricDRothstein) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @EricDRothstein

13.

Twitter: @TimOnTheRadio

14.

Twitter: @junziforhire

15.

Twitter: @omgbobbyg

16.

Damage from the #earthquake today in Brooklyn. We will rebuild. 💪 pic.twitter.com/PlYDGefGkW — Kathryn Harriman (@kathrynlindsey) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @kathrynlindsey

17.

we will rebuild ✊🏻❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/eLOIoeT01W — The Jester of Tortuga (@JonBonCozy) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @JonBonCozy

18.

we will rebuild pic.twitter.com/AawYJU0GOf — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @BradfordPearson

19.

West coast friends are about to experience the other side of Earthquake Twitter!Thankfully we're safe. Now we must rebuild. pic.twitter.com/Y5HYdOpk8f — Dorkly (@dorkly) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @dorkly

20.

Twitter: @DanDePetris

21.

We survived the NYC earthquake.We will rebuild pic.twitter.com/8Zwvlz2Jg5 — Brandon Trusso (@brandontrusso) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @brandontrusso

22. And lastly...

We will rebuild pic.twitter.com/YEc8SYZyyo — Aron Tzimas (@arontzimas) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @arontzimas