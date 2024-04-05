People Are Sharing Pictures Of Damage Caused By The East Coast Earthquake, And Here's How It's Looking Out There

BuzzFeed
·3 min read
16
People Are Sharing Pictures Of Damage Caused By The East Coast Earthquake, And Here's How It's Looking Out There

I'm sure you all know by now, but there was a 4.8-magnitude earthquake on the East Coast this morning.

MSNBC/ Twitter: @MSNBC

People on social media are sharing pictures of the damage they're seeing, and here's how it's looking out there...

Twitter: @weatherchannel

1.

Twitter: @MyBlueEmpirex

2.

Twitter: @cautiousstoat

3.

Twitter: @Braden_Keith

4.

Twitter: @teddypejoski

5.

Twitter: @mattryanx

6.

Twitter: @aussie_andyy

7.

Spilled beverage with straw on the pavement next to a car's tire
Twitter: @ratcoach13

8.

Twitter: @R0BB1_3

9.

Twitter: @JSissick

10.

Twitter: @NickFromJersey

11.

Twitter: @georgepdawli

12.

Twitter: @EricDRothstein

13.

Twitter: @TimOnTheRadio

14.

Twitter: @junziforhire

15.

Twitter: @omgbobbyg

16.

Twitter: @kathrynlindsey

17.

Twitter: @JonBonCozy

18.

Twitter: @BradfordPearson

19.

Twitter: @dorkly

20.

Twitter: @DanDePetris

21.

Twitter: @brandontrusso

22. And lastly...

Twitter: @arontzimas