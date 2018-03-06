People Sent A Lot Of Racist Email To UCLA After 3 Athletes Were Arrested In China

In the days after three UCLA men’s basketball players were arrested in China for allegedly shoplifting during a November visit, emails and letters poured in to university Chancellor Gene Block from angry fans, alumni and people with no connection to the school at all. There were hundreds and hundreds of messages, some written with perfect grammar and sober typefaces, others screeching and incoherent and laid out in Comic Sans. One author, a self-identified former UCLA crew letterman, somberly informed the chancellor that he was enclosing his old varsity sweater.

The three players ― LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill ― are black. Was the furious reaction about race? Not at all, said one correspondent, a little unconvincingly: “My decision is not based on the color of the skin of these thieves. Of my six grandchildren four are biracial.”

Very much so, said another: “Don’t surprise me you LOOK LIKE A FUDGPACKING FAGGOT !@ YOU SHOULD BE SO PROUD, 3 MONKEYS GETTING FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE RIDE AND EMBARRASS YO SCHOOL BY ACTING LIKE THE NIGGERS THEY APPARENTLY ARE !”

And on and on they went, the emails nearly universal in their disdain for the athletes. Many of them were clearly spurred on by the involvement of President Donald Trump, who was just then initiating a feud with LaVar Ball, father of LiAngelo. HuffPost obtained the emails via a public records request, and in them the whole modern American backlash is on display. Expressions of lofty disapproval, bloodthirsty formalism, coded racism, frank racism — hey, hey, the gang’s all here.

“They have embarrassed their country as well as their race,” read one note. “They put shame on UCLA, their race and our country,” read another. “3 JERKS — DISGRACED THE COLLEGE — OUR COUNTRY AND THEIR RACE!” read a third, this one a handwritten letter.

The full collection of emails and letters, all 637 pages, appears at the bottom of this post.

First, some background: Ball, Riley and Hill, all freshmen, were arrested on Nov. 7 during the UCLA team’s early-season trip to China to play Georgia Tech. The players, according to Chinese authorities and later by their own admissions, had stolen sunglasses and other merchandise from three department stores in Hangzhou.

On Nov. 15, Block and UCLA suspended the players indefinitely. Ball has since left the program to play professionally overseas. Hill and Riley are serving one-season suspensions.

The arrests became a national story in part because of Trump, who claimed credit for helping the players avoid a possible 10-year prison sentence in China. Some of the emails sent to Block took their cues from Trump’s version of events. “Never again should anyone be allowed to commit a crime where President Trump has to come to UCLA’s rescue. It is absolutely disgusting,” one correspondent wrote. “The man who probably stands against just about everything the UCLA community defends comes to the rescue of people who unfortunately are associated with UCLA.”

ESPN has since reported that UCLA officials had resolved the issue with Chinese authorities before they heard from Trump or White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

One handwritten message sent to UCLA Chancellor Gene Block after three UCLA men's basketball players were arrested in China in November 2017. (Screenshot via public records) More

It was a simple case of minor theft, but from the wailing of the emails you might have thought the players had rampaged through the Forbidden City. Nothing short of the total annihilation of the young men’s academic and professional lives would suffice in the eyes of many of the emailers. The players deserved the full force of American (and perhaps even Chinese) law for having swiped and ultimately returned a few pairs of sunglasses and other merchandise. One emailer told Block to “recommend that they not be rewarded with any professional contracts.”