People Can Really Relate Chaka Khan Reading Lyrics Off the Back of Her Fan At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

She sang "I'm Going Up Yonder" with some help from her fan

Chaka Khan’s performance of “I’m Going Up Yonder” at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit on Friday looked to include a bit of assistance from her fan.

The singer arrived onstage with a large handheld fan that appeared to hold the lyrics taped to the back, and glanced down at the fan in some moments while performing.

Sometimes, a person just needs notes to jog their memory. Those following Franklin’s funeral, which streamed online all day, related to Chaka Khan’s plight.

On second thought, Chaka Khan taping her lyrics to the back of her fan is, in fact, the eternal mood #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/lvGPyZIcJf — Chris Murphy (@christress) August 31, 2018

Listeeeennnnnn stop worrying about whether Chaka Khan has the lyrics taped to the fan (she does), be happy that she has been able to make up on that state and she belting out legendary vocals that will still put these contemporaries to shame. #ArethaHomegoing — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 31, 2018

Chaka Khan didn't know the song by heart thus the lyrics printed on the back of her fan but still an amazing performance regardless!!! I'm feeling the holy spirit on this!! #ArethaHomegoing — Miserable Detroit Sports fan(I miss my old handle) (@DetroitMisery1) August 31, 2018

Chaka Khan having the lyrics taped to the back of her fan is heaven.....https://t.co/UAsf59vOv9 — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 31, 2018

Franklin’s funeral included performances and tributes from several people who arrived in Detroit to send the Queen of Soul off in style, including former president Bill Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.