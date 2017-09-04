Camera lenses literally melted during the solar eclipse

Will people ever learn?

A camera rental company found its cameras and lenses severely damaged after people took them to shoot the solar eclipse last month.

This, despite warning users not to point their cameras directly at the sun.

Online rental shop LensRentals told renters that solar filters had to be attached to lenses to protect them and camera sensors during the eclipse.

Naturally, some people didn't listen.

Here are the results, from burnt shutter systems:

Image: lens rentals

To damaged sensors:

Image: lens rentals

This Nikon D500 saw its mirror melt:

Image: lens rentals

And this Canon EF 600mm f/4L IS II USM lens (which costs a casual $11,499) had its aperture blades destroyed:

